Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
The Joy of Revision
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Eleanor Anstruther's "In Judgement of Others"
Author interview. "Most of my books begin from a point of outrage. I’m really angry about something. Or I want revenge. And then as I explore, I find…
21 hrs ago
•
Holly Starley
and
Eleanor Anstruther
24
Share this post
Eleanor Anstruther's "In Judgement of Others"
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
You Can Be Here
My bladder recognizes walls that hold space for entire worlds. An exploration of who gets to say you can't be here and the love of public spaces where…
Sep 8
•
Holly Starley
54
Share this post
You Can Be Here
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
43
Cabbagetown and the Coco Cola House
Guest post by Duwan Dunn: "Bertha has lived in Cabbagetown for a long time, long before it was sane for any African American to do so. ... At first I…
Sep 1
•
Holly Starley
and
Duwan Dunn
36
Share this post
Cabbagetown and the Coco Cola House
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
40
August 2024
What I Think of After
Sean Renshaw--I think of how our brains can’t tell the difference between sand between our toes and the spray of a turquoise ocean misting the face in…
Aug 25
•
Holly Starley
77
Share this post
What I Think of After
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
70
Sometimes We Use a Sledgehammer, Sometimes We Give Tongue
Wind chimes chime. A neighbor dog bays. A seabird joins in. Do the voles have more sense than me?
Aug 18
•
Holly Starley
69
Share this post
Sometimes We Use a Sledgehammer, Sometimes We Give Tongue
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
92
What I Mean to Say Is Gracias
The bus disappears in a haze of golden flecks. There's not so much as a signpost. And I have to decide. What now?
Aug 11
•
Holly Starley
66
Share this post
What I Mean to Say Is Gracias
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
85
The Night Vigil
Guest author, Marya Hornbacher: "So sometimes you’re jerry-rigging a box cutter when a tall, slender boy walks over and says, Ma’am, I seen you…
Aug 4
•
Holly Starley
and
Marya Hornbacher
59
Share this post
The Night Vigil
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
75
July 2024
Dude, Where's Your Car?
The desert’s a trickster, the sun a perfect foil. In truth, desert needs nightfall to disappear something as small as a car like the fancy rigs to our…
Jul 28
•
Holly Starley
58
Share this post
Dude, Where's Your Car?
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
53
From Ocean to Cloud
Cedar rafters in the ceiling guide my strokes—until I reach a cascade of sunlight spilling from a small, high window, and everything disappears. Whoa, I…
Jul 21
•
Holly Starley
60
Share this post
From Ocean to Cloud
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
When Holly Met Ruby
Listen now | I’m about to cross the bridge over Coos Bay on bicycle. After that, another 130 miles. All the time, I'm eyeing the lure of a red van, just…
Jul 14
•
Holly Starley
40
Share this post
When Holly Met Ruby
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
44
11:41
In the Eye of Disaster, the Future
A guest post by Todd Weir: "I grew up knowing to watch the sky and discern its changes. I was 12 years old, waiting for a ride home from baseball…
Jul 7
•
Holly Starley
and
Todd Weir
35
Share this post
In the Eye of Disaster, the Future
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
31
June 2024
The Tao of Poo
A manager who smiles with his mouth ushers me into a parallel universe that hides in plain sight at many highway gas stations across the US.
Jun 30
•
Holly Starley
56
Share this post
The Tao of Poo
hollystarley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
47
© 2024 Holly Starley
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts