Eleanor Anstruther's "In Judgement of Others"
Author interview. "Most of my books begin from a point of outrage. I’m really angry about something. Or I want revenge. And then as I explore, I find…
  
Holly Starley
 and 
Eleanor Anstruther
You Can Be Here
My bladder recognizes walls that hold space for entire worlds. An exploration of who gets to say you can't be here and the love of public spaces where…
  
Holly Starley
Cabbagetown and the Coco Cola House
Guest post by Duwan Dunn: "Bertha has lived in Cabbagetown for a long time, long before it was sane for any African American to do so. ... At first I…
  
Holly Starley
 and 
Duwan Dunn
August 2024

What I Think of After
Sean Renshaw--I think of how our brains can’t tell the difference between sand between our toes and the spray of a turquoise ocean misting the face in…
  
Holly Starley
Sometimes We Use a Sledgehammer, Sometimes We Give Tongue
Wind chimes chime. A neighbor dog bays. A seabird joins in. Do the voles have more sense than me?
  
Holly Starley
What I Mean to Say Is Gracias
The bus disappears in a haze of golden flecks. There's not so much as a signpost. And I have to decide. What now?
  
Holly Starley
The Night Vigil
Guest author, Marya Hornbacher: "So sometimes you’re jerry-rigging a box cutter when a tall, slender boy walks over and says, Ma’am, I seen you…
  
Holly Starley
 and 
Marya Hornbacher
July 2024

Dude, Where's Your Car?
The desert’s a trickster, the sun a perfect foil. In truth, desert needs nightfall to disappear something as small as a car like the fancy rigs to our…
  
Holly Starley
From Ocean to Cloud
Cedar rafters in the ceiling guide my strokes—until I reach a cascade of sunlight spilling from a small, high window, and everything disappears. Whoa, I…
  
Holly Starley
When Holly Met Ruby
Listen now | I’m about to cross the bridge over Coos Bay on bicycle. After that, another 130 miles. All the time, I'm eyeing the lure of a red van, just…
  
Holly Starley
In the Eye of Disaster, the Future
A guest post by Todd Weir: "I grew up knowing to watch the sky and discern its changes. I was 12 years old, waiting for a ride home from baseball…
  
Holly Starley
 and 
Todd Weir
June 2024

