Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabel Cowles Murphy's avatar
Isabel Cowles Murphy
1d

Cruelty is the point. 💔 Your footnotes are an excellent education.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evelyn Fox's avatar
Evelyn Fox
3h

What an important story. This is vital writing - that which exposes the world how it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly Starley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture