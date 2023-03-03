Holly Starley's Rolling Desk
My living room is the world. Pull up a chair.
Launched a year ago
Subscribe
No thanks
“From the simplest things to the most sublime, Holly’s masterful prose captures it all in a way that made me an instant fan. ”
Michael Edward,
The Curious Platypus
“Poetic prose chronicling life on the move. ”
Boodsy,
The System Reboot
By registering you agree to
Substack's
Terms of Service
, our
Privacy Policy
, and our
Information Collection Notice
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts