Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
Apr 18, 2024

I'm excited to have begin ! Great image of reading other 'stacks as being like watching scenes from a train window.

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1 reply by Holly Starley
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Apr 3, 2024

Yes! Exactly. Just curious about how interpretations, meaning and insight change and evolve through the years. I know for my own memoir it was important to always write in the present tense, not interjecting my current experience/knowledge on the girl back then trying to find her way. And it sounds like that is very similar to yours, ie. keeping our past selves in the dark somewhat so we can feel their yearning. What an incredible resource to have all those past logs, and I think it would be interesting occasionally to hear a past self impression, especially if it is strikingly different than the current narrator’s… though it sounds like she was more concerned with logging events than describing her internal landscape, longings, etc. Anyway, it’s a beautiful read and I’m very much enjoying traversing through time as your story unfolds.❤️

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