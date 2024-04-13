Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Apr 13, 2024

“I think it’s only now—sharing this with you—that I can lift the lid off the pot. Maybe we can make sense of what’s come loose together.” This is such a beautiful chapter Holly. I felt like I walked both those paths with you, lingering on details of the past that keep us tethered to what if… And the offering of lightness to that young woman, a wisdom only gained through the hard hand of time.

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Heather R's avatar
Heather R
Apr 13, 2024

Yes, this!: Because isn’t it just like life to be undone by ants while looking out for bears?

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