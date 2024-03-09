Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
Mar 10, 2024

Holly, I loved this! I thought it brought something new and distinctive to the experience of reading/listening to a Substack. Somehow, it made me think of the track Hard Drive by Cassandra Jenkins: https://open.spotify.com/track/3ArnNhm8z0ScjDKfGHSBRk?si=dbff783e642d4d8d (I'm not quite sure why).

I hope you'll repeat the experiment!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Holly Starley and others
Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
Mar 10, 2024

Love this: "You asked why I’m out here. I feel like the connectedness is all tied up somehow to what I’m searching for. The details, though, are still vague. It’s like looking into the aluminum “mirror” on the wall of the wash-up station by the ranger’s building. I can hardly make out my face. Sometimes, I’m impatient for the image to sharpen. But it’s not a distortion of steam that I can simply wipe away." Is that what it's all about, seeing our selves come into sharper and sharper focus (if we're lucky, if we're looking.) You're on to something, Holly. 💜

Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly Starley
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Holly Starley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture