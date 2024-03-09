I must have drafted this letter in my log. I must have copied it by hand. Once I’d left the forest Mike D had ferried me to in his magical jade Lincoln, I must have found a printer and a yellow 8 x 12 envelope for the attachment I mentioned. I must not yet have read Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. I must have nestled in my tiny turquoise tent with poles inside beneath canary glow of headlamp, longing to be seen.

Hi, Mountain Man.

I hiked out to Ghost Lake today. It was a bed of lily pads at the far end of a clearing. As I stepped from the treeline, an owl the color of cream lifted from its perch and disappeared into the woods.

On the way there, I kept almost seeing these tiny frogs—about the size of my thumb. I knew they were frogs because of the way they hopped in my periphery. But whenever I’d turn to see them full-on, I’d find they’d disappeared like magic. For a moment, I’d stare at tree and earth and think the tiny creatures a figment of my imagination. Then back to the path and my journey once more. And what had been mere soil and bark sprang to life.

Close to the lake, I lay on a log and watched a hawk circle the sun. If I turned my head to the left, I could see its shadow pass over the grassy meadow. To my right, a trickling spring was the soundtrack. The hawk stayed for a long time. And I felt it knew me, that we had met before. “It’s you,” I whispered and drifted off for an afternoon nap.

Earlier, I’d run into the ranger and mentioned where I was headed. You’ll be passing fairly close to a den with mother and cub, she told me. I did not practice walking silently.

I met the whole staff when I first arrived at the ranger station. One of the maintenance guys’ wives wrote a book about angels. She’s an angel communicator. He gave me her card. That’s one of the things that’s best about what I do for a living. Everyone has a story, something to say. Everywhere I go, I meet someone who, or someone who knows someone who, has written, is writing, or wants to write—to have their voice and story echo among the massive network that is the collective consciousness.

Those stories, those voices are so deeply human. They’re what make us realize we’re alive and part of nature and the universe and each other. I guess that’s how the connectedness Brown talks about, his concentric rings, if you will, is defined for me.

You asked why I’m out here. I feel like the connectedness is all tied up somehow to what I’m searching for. The details, though, are still vague. It’s like looking into the aluminum “mirror” on the wall of the wash-up station by the ranger’s building. I can hardly make out my face.

Sometimes, I’m impatient for the image to sharpen. But it’s not a distortion of steam that I can simply wipe away.

It was late afternoon, still hot when I got back from Ghost Lake, an easy hike, maybe six miles round. So, I hiked down to the wash-up station. While I was air drying (no towel), I wrapped my hair in a shirt, and the wet ends sprang out the top. I was sun reddened and wild looking. I took a photo. I’ll send one.

I'm sending you this information packet on pinhole cameras. We should make one together when we see each other next.

How’d the dogs do on the overnight? Did you finish the pine bed? What kind of pine did you say you use?

H