Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Holly Starley
Feb 10, 2024

Thank you for the restack, my friend!! This was one of my favorite pieces to write recently. A friend commented elsewhere about her love of magical realism, and I thought how much I love it too and wondered if I could work a bit of the strategies of that wonderful genre into something I was working on. Voila, Mike D. He was such a great guy. He’ll return in a future installment of this journey. I do wish I’d kept in touch with him all these years.

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Mr. Troy Ford
Feb 10, 2024

So..... Mike D is FABULOUS, what a character - and your magic carpet ride in a jade green Continental is the stuff of dreams, but I'll admit I'm caught short by the mention of the little girl.... I want to know more. Great installment, Holly! 💚💚💚

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