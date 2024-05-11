Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
May 12, 2024

I feel like I've just paged through a photo album, only the pictures were moving - the rush down the lane to the ambulance; the huddle around the coffee table, in the red and mustard booth, at the bar; the Greek boy flipping pizza dough in the air. Great post, Holly!

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
May 11, 2024

This chapter really stays with me Holly. The Bruegel painting is such a perfect visualization of your young self trying to understand her own agency in a fragile existence, how one person can carry on with dreams while others nearby drown and suffer. Interesting to read too that your parents did not want you to stray from “the path” and yet you chose to anyway. Even as a young woman, I detect a philosopher’s heart!

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