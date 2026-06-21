Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Sherry Chidwick, Storyteller's avatar
Sherry Chidwick, Storyteller
2d

I had no idea we were birthday buddies, Holly!

I have my own big three-year anniversary post coming out on Tuesday, complete with new optics, a new push for discoverability and extended distribution, and a renewed focus ("Trading comfort for peace"). I thought I had my links all set for Tuesday's post, but I will be adding a link to this post, as well.

I'm so glad I discovered you when I did. It's been great to roll along with you for most of these past three years. Congrats, friend. Three years (or seven) feels like a lot, doesn't it? 💜

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
2d

We met on Facebook and I followed you here. These days I spend little time on FB and none on the other platforms; they just haven't worked for me and take time I could be using more fruitfully. I'll do my best to support you on FB, which happens to be a great way to bring new readers to Substack. I'm delighted to know you and wish you well with your memoir.

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