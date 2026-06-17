Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Liz Medford - lizexplores.com's avatar
Liz Medford - lizexplores.com
2dEdited

Wow, it sounds like you have some stories to tell. I can’t wait to read your memoir, Holly!

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Thomas Alan White's avatar
Thomas Alan White
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I did a similar thing when I was young. I got on a bike in Idaho and biked the Columbia River and then I biked down through the Willamette Valley and then returned to Wisconsin. I can relate and did a lot of crazy things. I remember there was some kind of damn that you weren't supposed to cross on the Columbia River but I tried to with a heavily loaded bike with everything I needed. When I heard all the sirens go off I started climbing down the fence as if I had just acrossed from the opposite side. They ushered me to the side I wanted and told me I couldn't cross here but I actually sneakily did by acting like I was going the opposite direction. My erratic wandering ended up meeting the monks so who knows what adventures lie ahead for you...

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