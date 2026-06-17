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Stories from life on the road Jun 13 In spring 2019, I ditched my apartment and headed south along the US Oregon Coast on a bicycle. Recently empty-nesting (a grief I wasn’t sure I was entitled to as a birth mother who’d shared a roof with my teen and then adult child for only a couple of years), hurting financially, and reeling from the state of the world, I needed a new start. By summer, I’d bought a hollowed-out ruby-red Ford E-150 van for $1,500 cash and set to building a home in her cargo bay. And soon she became the beloved Ruby van Jangles, short on creature comforts but full of holes that let the light in. I’ve been on the road (more or less) ever since. From Arizona to Alaska and back and a whole lot of in between during the pandemic and beyond, Ruby took me to wild spaces and opened the wild spaces in me. With a new autoimmune diagnosis in 2024, I needed something a little more roomy, with AC and heat and a real shower. Now, I roll in a big white beast of a van with all that and more, plus some unexpected … quirks, with who I’m slowly falling in love. She’s called Vivian van Gogh. But vanlife wasn’t my first version of nomadism. After a divorce decades back, I moved into a 26-foot Chevy Leprechaun. A few years later, I trekked the US East Coast by bus, train, and foot for seven months, carrying a backpack stuffed with sleeping bag, notebooks, and high heels. Fast forward a couple more years, and you'll find me rolling in a Toyota pickup with 31-inch tires I converted into a temporary home.



The stories, essays, and poems in this collection come from those roads. Told with immediacy and through weaving the intimate with the expansive, the pieces transport readers to wild spaces and to the wild spaces in their own hearts. Read full story

Posts from a Progressive Diagnosis Jun 13 In November 2023, Ruby and I had stopped for a temporary house-sit in the woods so I could chop wood and fling myself full-on into two writing projects, this Desk and a memoir for which I’m currently seeking a home. The change came abruptly and doggedly. One week, I was, as usual, jogging or hiking daily. The next, it seemed, I was shuffling. Pain would eventually bring me to my knees. I could barely get out of bed in the morning, and stairs became mountains, requiring me to rest between every few. For months, I tried to get an appointment to see the right specialist.



All the while, this Desk was growing. The connections and relationships I was forming, the words I was reading, the conversations in which I was immersing myself and to which I was contributing were filling a well in me I hadn’t even known was dry. Among the friendships I cultivated was one with Kimberly Warner, creator of Unfixed, “a multidisciplinary platform honoring the messy, mysterious, and miraculous ways we live, heal, and belong—especially when nothing gets tied up with a bow.” So I lived in this gorgeous juxtaposition of agony and bliss. It opened me to myself.



In spring 2024, I received a diagnosis. A progressive, chronic autoimmune illness called ankylosing spondylitis had settled into my joints and spine. Since, I’ve been fortunate enough to find treatment that, with the exception of flare days, has largely tamed the pain and inflammation and its accompanying fatigue and brain fog. Still, the old me feels distant, and at times, I long for her. And also, I’m learning to understand what it means to ride the waves of this new body, this new me.



These essays, the framework for a second memoir in progress, My Body Is the World, probe this call from inside the house of my body that mirrors a similar call from inside the house of our body politic. Read full story

Essays interrogating the state of the world Jun 13 To give voice to the voiceless, speak truth to power, and other righteous clichés have been among the primary drivers of my lifelong urge to put words to the page. As a baby journalist decades ago, my approach was driven and naive. These posts are my current way of capturing the nuances of a world fallen gravely ill, a world riddled by historical ills, a world that also contains the salve.



A special feature of this section is a three-part reported essay on the state of immigration in the United States at the opening of the second Trump administration, “Shark’s Mouths,” based on a series of interviews with a humanitarian aid volunteer at the US/Mexico border and, through her, a handful of people who’ve migrated or are attempting to migrate to the United States. Read full story

Collaborations, interviews, and curations Jun 13 You’ll find a host of amazing people here: Interviews and a series of co-interviews with writers and roamers and people working to create the world they want to see. Features. A series by both me and guest authors on the kindness of strangers. Curated lists of posts and writers not to miss. Read full story

Ways to work or collaborate with me Jun 17 You can join me on Saturdays for a free prompted Zoom write-in (I host every third week), where I'm blown away week in and week out by the energy and communion in the room and the work that comes out of it. All are welcome. Cameras on or off is perfectly fine.



My fellow Caravan Writers Collective founders and I offer an array of craft-based writing courses, bootcamps, and campfires (salons). Paid Rolling Deskers get discounted rates on offerings I host.



As an editor, I've fallen in love with helping writers bring their vision to the page. I offer a variety of 1:1 services to help writers with single projects or overall writing goals.



Click through full story to find links for all! Read full story

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Praise for my writing

Holly, this is one of the most beautiful and inspiring essays l’ve ever read. Hope shines through the holes in our life. —Mary Roblyn, author



Holy fing hell, Holly! That was a master class and I’m reeling! —David. E. Perry, writer, photographer

Not only is Holly a bad ass, she has wonderful stories to tell and tells them wonderfully. Dive in, the water’s fine. —Jocelyn Lovelle, writer

Holly is one of the most promising nonfiction writers with whom I have had the pleasure of working in my career. At the sentence level, her work has a spellbinding musicality, matched only by the beauty and precision of the landscapes she paints. Her gift for capturing and fully realizing characters in a few quick strokes is rare in a nonfiction writer; they come alive in Holly’s work not only through her exquisite description but through the deep compassion and reverence for humanity that nearly pulses off the page. —Marya Hornbacher, award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, roamer

Debut memoir sneak peak

What’s in Our Control tells my story as a teen runaway pregnant by sexual assault, unraveling from a patriarchal religion that conflates womanhood with motherhood; placing my infant in another woman’s arms; and, eighteen years later, welcoming my daughter into my home. An adoption memoir by a birth mother, Control offers a rare, timely perspective. Wide and relational, it invites readers to reflect on both their own decisions and the boomeranging throughline from pre-Roe to Dobbs.

Reach out to Holly.