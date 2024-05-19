Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
May 19, 2024

What a beautiful, Holly-ish connection you've made between your painful, perplexing health condition and the cicadas. You have transformed the ritualistic "How are you?" into a gateway to meaningful connection. Rats, leave Holly's spine alone!

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Cathy Jacob's avatar
Cathy Jacob
May 19, 2024

I love this check-in, Holly, and I'm so sorry for what you are going through. I hope you have answers and a way forward soon.

How am I really? I'm not sure. I just left a live workshop that I was excited to attend because we were soon going to engage with one another (the whole reason I joined) and I couldn't do it. So what is that?

It may have something to do with the weird day yesterday that started so perfectly curled under a blanket with my granddaughter, doing an on-line jigsaw puzzle together, whispering to each other so we wouldn't wake up her brother and grandfather. And then later that day I attended a Celebration of Life for another grandmother not much older than me, who died suddenly, unexpectedly. What moved me most was meeting her 8 week old great-grandson. He was born just in time for her to hold him in her arms. I couldn't take my eyes off him. There was something oddly comforting about him being there. Something hopeful. Then I read your reference to "blueprint." There he was, a blueprint and there she was, snuggled inside his DNA.

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