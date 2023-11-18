Me
I’d love for us all to fall madly in love with ourselves and to know nothing human is alien to us.
I believe we’re all connected by mycelial-like strands good writing can make shimmer.
When words pour between us, we see each other, ourselves anew. This is why I write and edit and roam.
Ruby van Jangles
Come in, come in.
We have So. Much. Room. My (Our) Living Room Is the World.
Pull up a chair for sunrise and a cuppa. You’ll be joining (as you’ll see in the comments section of every post) a warm, bright, and connected gathering of people whose lives and works you’ll be glad to know, all of us sharing from our own “roads.”
The collection, Ask & Give, is written by me and you—tales of times we asked for what we needed or gave what we had. Have a story of people, perhaps strangers, showing up for each other you want featured? Submit or inquire here.
Wanna know what it’s like to live in a van? Who you’ll meet, human and otherwise? Where you’ll go? And what you’ll learn from the many things you’ll need to fix along the way? Spread across the dashboard (cuz the outside gets in, and that’s where you sort it all), you’ll find #Vanlife: Stories from the Ruby Years.
Settle into the passenger seat for Travels by Foot, Bike, Bus, and Train. Plus, Walking the East Coast, a currently serializing memoir, chronicles a seven-month trek up the US East Coast.
A testament to us never knowing what’s around the next corner, my latest trek is navigating, shall we say, a change in health status. Posts from a Progressive Diagnosis let us check in with what’s really up.
In the back, at the desk, find notes from interviews and collabs. Meet amazing humans from the road, writing life, and everywhere in between.
Oh, and hop over to the Ask & Give chat anytime. Here, people have helped each other out with museum discounts, music recommendations, travel advice, recipes, and more.
And you
Can’t wait to share stories painted in moonlight, to listen together to the sounds of the night, and to discover what lingers in the embers. Never miss a fire or a new road:
Just having you join, free or paid, makes the ribbon of road before and behind us all the more wonderful!
Say hello.
Or say anything else you’d like to say. The comments sections are always open. And scroll around to find a whole bunch of fantastic people.
Want a prompt? I’d love to know:
Where in the world are you? Where would you love to visit? Would you want to live in a van?
Why are you here? Existentially. But also what would you love me to write about? Who should I interview? Do you want to collab with me?
Do you have a project or stack of your own you’d love us to know about? (Links welcome.)
A glimpse at the unfurling of Ruby the van
The Rolling Desk logo and art was created by the amazing Alexandra Rickards, a talented designer and overall badass. Keep her in mind for artsy projects of sundry types.
Hi! So the introduce yourself prompts don't get lost. If you feel like sharing, let us know: Where in the world are you? Where would you love to visit? Would you ever want to live in a van? What do you want to read about here? What project would you love to share (links welcome)? Anything else you want to share? :)
