Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Elizabeth Bobrick's avatar
Elizabeth Bobrick
8d

I wish that this hadn't happened to you, and I wish that I didn't know so many stories like this from women driving alone at night. Be well, my friend.

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1 reply by Holly Starley
Kay's avatar
Kay
8d

Oh my goodness, Holly - I felt for you here.

The part of you that takes care of you, is the voice that should always be listened to. That’s something I have learnt.

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