Instead of finishing the piece I’ve been working on for you this week, I climbed atop Vivian the van’s 9.5-foot-high roof in order to race a thunderstorm and reinstall solar panels whose screws had vibrated loose, in order to time my next drive in order to miss a snowstorm in a pass I’ll soon cross. In October! And then I curled into a beanbag, spent, and went down a rabbit hole of human kindnesses and let tears stream down my cheeks while thunder rolled and strangers’ compliments turned faces into sunbeams and strangers’ credit cards returned people’s crumpled bills to worn wallets and strangers’ camera lenses turned people into art and strangers’ voices mixing with musicians in public places turned my heart to liquid gold. And I came here to say I’m sorry. I’ll have something new next week. And then I remembered this piece I’d worked on but never shared—a collage of snippets from this spring that captures the beginning of the solar panel plus debacle.

Treasures Despite a Fool’s Gold

II

So I pull over because I’m driving through the town where my daughter currently lives, and I want to see her. I want to see her bright and happy. Slash that. I want to see her. And I’m delighted because she’s gotten out of bed early and driven downtown and picked a cafe she thinks I’ll like. And whether she’s bright and happy isn’t the story. The story is that I glance back at my giant beast of a new van as I brag about my parallel parking prowess and scan the street for her and gasp. One of the rooftop solar panels, which I don’t know yet are no longer actually charging the house batteries anyway, hangs akimbo like it’s thinking about sliding right off the van.

“I’m hanging up,” I say to my daughter, who I can now see rounding the corner at the end of the block.

I climb the back ladder, clambering over the awkwardly mounted gas can meant for the generator I don’t yet know is broken despite looking brand new. I pull the solar panel back into place, noting with no small degree of relief, that its wires seem not to have been yanked out. After the cafe, I’ll be relieved again to find my drill battery’s charged.

Breakfast, for me, turns out to be this hippie berry hibiscus herb lemonade or some such, mostly because it has caffeine, and I feel like I’ve been tired for days. And I can’t eat. And I know I should drink water. But someone who means everything is falling apart, and so is my new home/van, the most expensive thing I’ve ever purchased. And I’m still shaken by a recent appointment with my rheumatologist. And the Trump administration is locking people in cages because of the color of their skin to gain favor, to distract, because it’s theater, because rage is a mudslide, and putting people in its pathway is (his favorite) gold.

III

From the moment we slide bare feet into sand, my 5-year-old nephew’s whole world comprises two things—a shovel and the sand it can pull from the hole he’s opening into the soft shoreline. Or three things, I suppose. Can a hole be a thing? Ask grief.

He doesn’t glance back at Mom, Dad, and me (auntie who lives so far away he likely only recognizes her by the wide smile that plays on his dad’s face ). He’s not tempted to join his twin sisters, two years his elder, a dyad he spends much of his life clambering to break into, as they wade a few inches farther than their parents allow, giggling and shrieking and bouncing and holding hands. I don’t believe he even sees the other lake visitors, sand in their bits, picnics on blankets, umbrellas little islands across the long, flat beach. Or feels the cold kiss of the lake’s small waves at his heels.

Later that day, before we head to the airport, my brother announces, “Aunt Holly’s leaving.”

“No!” the three chorus.

“We’ll see her in a month,” he adds.

“Yay!” they cheer.

Gold, I think, delighted my writing conference brought me to them briefly, glad I went despite all my worries.

I

“So,” she says, and I can see from her face the news is not good. “I’m sorry. I feel like I spoke this into existence.” She explains it’s the compressor (the unlikely worst-case scenario) and not just that but also the condenser that are preventing me from having AC (again!). (In my old van/home I endured four summers without AC.)

And the part of me, an older, well, younger part who’s not so nice to me and who, graciously, only shows up rarely now thinks, What did you expect? You’re not meant to have nice things.

Waving the diagnostic fees and the charge for the unsuccessful recharge, she gives it to me quick—an amount double my guess at what worst-case might be.

I feel my lips quiver. Hold it together: a hiss from that same old/young part. But I can’t. Tears spill over as I blurt out, “OK, I won’t have AC,” and, “It’s OK,” and also, “I’m sorry.”

The bite-the-inside-of-my-cheek trick isn’t working. Neither does swallowing hard. Not even putting into perspective this tiny problem in comparison with … well, everything enables me to gather myself. So as she explains what the mechanics attempted, what they think caused the problem (a muffler leak at one point?), a spot I thought was just emptiness carved out by weariness and worry overflows and spills down my cheeks.

As she tells me summer’s coming, and summers get really hot, and, “We can’t have that,” I wipe at my eyes furiously.

As I apologize again and tell her I’m fine, really, it’s just been a lot lately, tears keep coming.

And when she comes back into the waiting lounge with a new estimate, price slashed, just as the rain outside lets up, golden rays dry my cheeks, and I know I’ll cry again in the van as we slide along a road that will take us past the town my daughter currently lives in.

Thank you for being here .

Connecting with you is like liquid gold. It’s like a rabbit hole of human kindnesses.

Please hit the ♥️ or restack (recycle) button: Tell the algorithm this desk is worth discovering! And meet me in the comments, won’t you?

FOR THE COMMENTS , What rabbit holes have enticed you lately? What’s brought you solace or relief? When was the last time you couldn’t stop crying no matter what you did?

If you’ve found these weekly posts help you feel something, think something, connect, you’d turn my heart into liquid gold by taking a turn at supporting this desk with a paid subscription.

And remember. Paid subscriptions are 25% off through October !

PLUS! Half of all new paid subscriptions throughout October will go to the Caravan Writers Collective Scholarship Fund. PLUS, PLUS!! As a bonus, new paid subscribers to the Rolling Desk will ALSO get 25% off all my fall classes with Caravan.

(And yes, that does mean that, if you’re already a paid Caravan subscriber and collecting your subscriber benefit of 25% off all Caravan classes, you’ll get 50% off my classes through the end of December. I’ll send discount links to new paid subscribers in October.)

Thank you however you subscribe or if you don’t and you’re just here to have a peep. Your reading and listening give my words a home.