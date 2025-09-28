The first time, I used a drill.

I mean the first time I opened a hole in my home.

This was when my home was an old girl the color of rubies who came off a manufacturing line in Avon Lake, Ohio, the year after I pushed from my womb a 7-pound baby girl who would not come home with me.

So the van I would one day call Ruby and the little girl I didn’t get to name and my grief were all shiny and new at the same time. Think of that. A trio setting out along threads that spun out in disparate directions, each unaware of each other, each brand new to light.

*

That first hole I opened up wouldn’t have let much light in—even if I hadn’t immediately fed two 8-gauge cables through it and sealed it with lap sealant. It was smaller than a newborn’s fist.

That evening, as dusk set in, I’d just finished installing solar panels on Ruby’s rooftop with the help of two friends. It had been a heavy, tipsy job. All three of us took wide-leg stances, heels kissing roof’s edge, and with our hips and shoulders for balance, bodies seeming to sway like funhouse mirrors, held the panels upright. We connected the wires in parallel—positive to positive to positive, negative to negative to negative—before lowering the panels onto thick white lines of marine adhesive.

By the time we’d finished, the sky was velveting, the air chilling, our eyes gone glassy.

Pressing bit to marker spot, I squeezed the trigger and drilled down.

I was through roof and then ceiling and into the cab in a jiff and not just a tiny bit thrilled.

And that wasn’t the last time I removed bits of fiberglass and particle board to open my home to sky and earth.

Still, earlier this week, when my brother and I set out to cut a four-inch hole in Vivian the van, my new home now, I was nervous.

*

The 14-inch square was the big one. You could slide through a hole like that. Become a balloon and drift, up, up and away from all that ailed.

Or you could drop down to the floating tile floor, its tiles, by then, askew for the jostling.

See by then, we’d seen things, Ruby and me. By then, ingrained in the slits where tile had separated and floorboard poked through were grains of sand from western coast and southern desert and northern rainforest. We’d seen nights so cold the water in the bottle on my bedside table was frozen solid when dawn fell on my rubied nose. Nights so wet I’d whispered more than once, nose pressed against black, streaked glass, “We’re on high enough ground.” We’d seen days hot as rage. Days sweet as paradise. We’d felt wind crash against the shores of Ruby’s sides and rock her like the flash grenades we slept just blocks from in downtown Denver had. We’d watch snow drop over us like floating whispers.

Rain, the entire time we (another friend helped here) cut that 14-inch hole, came out of the sky like an animal pursued, like grief released, at last.

So when I stepped inside, before we’d installed the fan, craned my neck and peered up, it was into blue tarp.

*

I bought the van who would become Ruby van Jangles knowing I needed a change. No matter where I looked, I couldn’t see clearly.

That 7-pound infant? She’d come home with me at last—eighteen years and a handful of months later.

On reuniting, we’d circled each other, and found a missing part of home. On my old / her new porch stoop, she gazed at me with the same carob eyes, intent and searching, that had peered up at me in a hospital bed before I placed her in the arms of another woman and walked away. On our own now, we searched each other’s hearts and found mirrors.

Then she’d left. The house with the stoop was too big, my heart too empty, my path one of those dream you can’t quite remember and don’t want to anyway.

This wasn’t the grief that had opened its jagged maw and devoured me as I’d walked out the hospital doors.

Then the animal opening holes in me was also my sanctuary, a belly to wallow in. I couldn’t have seen out if I’d wanted to try.

With the absence of the carob-eyed girl this time, I couldn’t see up from down.

*

This week’s hole was through the floor—toward earth.

A circle. Four inches in diameter.

Let me tell you something about lying on your back on a skateboard underneath a van and mapping what’s above you. You can spend a whole lot of time upright inside your home, plotting, carefully measuring distances, say, between the fresh water tank and the wheel well or the center of the van and the perfect center for the hole to vent your AC/heater. But once you’re down below again, it’s an entirely new world.

Things were said like, “Wait, isn’t that tank actually five inches to the front of the van, not the rear?”

And, “Maybe we should start saying proximal and distal.”

And, “Do you think it’s the skateboard that’s making us dizzy?”

*

I didn’t buy Ruby right after the carob-eyed girl left. I’d lost my balance.

At first, I lay stunned.

*

Zipping around as we did that first year, I was soon aware Ruby had more than a few holes all on her own, opened by time and weather. Her own ways to let in sky and earth.

A thin layer of silt covered everything in the compartments underneath my bed along the rear barn doors.

I learned to store the spigot to the 5-gallon fresh water tank elsewhere.

I learned to hang a towel at the top of those same barn doors when skies grayed.

One day, while cooking breakfast, I learned (to a surprising degree of delight) I could see two baby’s fists worth of daylight at the bottom of the side barn doors. “You old rascal!” I cackled.

*

Can I show you the shapes of my search for footing post carob-eyes girl take two and before Ruby?

Men curled into Cs lit by predawn gauze who I wished had already gone.

Still solid amber-tinted rocks at the bottom of whiskey glasses slid back across glossy bar tops.

Ribbons of roads that stretched up, up, up, past foothills, where I could ride/fly on empty dappled roads that smelled of sage, calves burning from the climb.

The foam-covered ball of a mic in a recording studio at the college radio station.

Lines that stretched like centipedes, each part bodies carrying poster board signs and chanting responses: “Cannot be divided!” and, “Our streets!” and “Justice,” and, “Now!”

The upside-down U of my arched back in a low dip over a ballroom floor, la clave settling in my hips.

I missed her.

I missed me.

*

The first time we drilled through Vivian’s floor last week, my brother and I missed the mark.

Let me list things you want to avoid when drilling through the floor of a vehicle: struts, frame, exhaust pipe, and (when said vehicle is also a home) fresh water tank.

We decided to make an eight-inch exploratory hole bottom up, through the undercarriage.

First, we marked the plan with chalk. Erased and marked again.

Things were said like, “Hold on, let me go measure inside again.”

And, “Yeah, I’m certain the wheel well basically abuts the water tank.”

And, “No. I’m pretty sure the center of the hole’s going to have to be like four more inches proximal.”

And, “Proximal to what?”

*

It’s not that I went searching for myself in Ruby the van. It’s that me searching, me drilling holes that need drilling despite rainy days, me finding ways to let the light in and adjusting to daylight where it ought not be and yearning to drift up, up, up is, well, me.

So last week, after the carob-eyed girl and I had met for lunch, my brother slid beneath the undercarriage. And I, from inside my new home, called, “OK. Go for it.”

I waited, watching the trembling floor at the spot that would be the center of the vent hole.

Recognizing the punchy whir of steel puncturing a new layer behind me, I pivoted and called, “Stop! You’re through.”

“Did we get it?” he wanted to know.

I was laughing too hard to answer before I told him how many inches off we were, both toward the center (15) and the rear of the van (7).

We remeasured, tried take two, and perfection!

Thank you for being here .

Connecting with you is like opening up spaces to sky and earth. It’s like looking up and finding tarp and so setting out for a new viewing spot. It’s like getting sand from distant shores and deserts in just the right spots.

Please do hit that little ♥️ or recycle button: Tell the algorithm this desk is worth discovering! And meet me in the comments, won’t you?

FOR THE COMMENTS , Have you engaged in projects to repair or improve your home and how did it go? What have been times in your life when you suddenly needed to regain your footing? What do you think about these “rainy” times and what we need to do anyway? Are we up for it?

If you’ve found these weekly posts help you feel something, think something, connect, consider taking a turn at supporting this desk with a paid membership, won’t you please.

It’s the perfect time to do it! You know why?

It’s my BIRTHDAY Wednesday!

To celebrate, paid subscriptions (newly back on) will be 25% off for the entire the month of October

AND 49% off this week!!

GET BIRTHDAY SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION

Good through October 4, 2025.

PLUS! Half of all new paid subscriptions throughout the month of October will go directly to the Caravan Writers Collective Scholarship Fund.

PLUS, PLUS!! As a bonus, new paid subscribers to the Rolling Desk will ALSO get 25% off all my fall classes with Caravan Writers Collective .

(And yes, that does mean that, if you’re already a paid Caravan subscriber and collecting your subscriber benefit of 25% off all Caravan classes, you’ll get 50% off my classes through the end of December.)

SUBSCRIBE FOR 49% OFF + 25% OFF CLASSES

Thank you however you subscribe or if you don’t and you’re just here to have a peep. Your reading and listening give my words a home.