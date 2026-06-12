Where should I roll first?

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Stories from life on the road

HOLLY STARLEY

In spring 2019, I ditched my apartment and headed down the US Oregon Coast on a bicycle. Recently empty-nesting (a grief I wasn’t sure she I entitled to as a birth mother who’d shared a roof with my teen and then adult child for only a couple of years) and reeling from the state of the world, I needed a new start. By summer, I’d bought a hollowed-out ruby-red Ford E-150 van for $1,500 cash and set to building a home in her cargo bay. And soon she became the beloved Ruby van Jangles, short on creature comforts but full of holes that let the light in. I’ve been on the road (more or less) ever since. From Arizona to Alaska and back and a whole lot of in between during the pandemic and beyond, Ruby took me to wild spaces and opened the wild spaces in me. With a new autoimmune diagnosis in 2024, I needed something a little more roomy, with AC and heat and a real shower. Now, I roll in a big white beast of a van with all that and more, plus some unexpected … quirks, who I’m slowly falling in love with. She’s called Vivian van Gogh. But the vanlife wasn’t my first version of nomadism. After a divorce decades back, I moved into a 26-foot Chevy Leprechaun. For seven months, I trekked the US East Coast by bus, train, and foot carrying a backpack stuffed with sleeping bag, notebooks, and high heels. I converted a Toyota pickup with 31-inch tires to a temporary home. I’ve spent weeks on the road on a bike, panniers bulging.



These stories, essays, and poems come from those roads. Told with immediacy and through weaving the intimate with the expansive, these stories transport readers to the wild spaces in which they take place and to the wild spaces in their own hearts …

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Posts from a progressive diagnosis

HOLLY STARLEY

In November 2023, Ruby and I had stopped for a temporary house-sit in the woods so I could chop wood and fling myself full-on into two writing projects, this Desk and a memoir for which I’m currently seeking a home. The change came abruptly and doggedly. One week I was, as usual, jogging or hiking daily. The next, it seemed, I was shuffling. Pain would eventually bring me to my knees. I could barely get out of bed in the morning, and stairs became mountains, requiring me to rest between every few. For months, I tried to get an appointment to see the right specialist.

All the while, this Desk was growing. The connections and relationships I was forming, the words I was reading, the conversations in which I was immersing myself and to which I was contributing were filling a well in me I hadn’t even known was dry. Among the friendships I cultivated was one with Kimberly Warner, creator of Unfixed, “a multidisciplinary platform honoring the messy, mysterious, and miraculous ways we live, heal, and belong—especially when nothing gets tied up with a bow.” So I lived in this gorgeous juxtaposition of agony and bliss. It opened me to myself.

In spring 2024, I received a diagnosis. A progressive, chronic autoimmune illness called ankylosing spondylitis had settled into my joints and spine. Since, I’ve been fortunate enough to find treatment that, with the exception of flare days, has largely tamed the pain and inflammation and its accompanying fatigue and brain fog. Still, the old me feels distant, and at times, I long for her. And also, I’m learning to understand what it means to ride the waves of this new body, this new me.

These essays, the framework for a second memoir in progress, My Body Is the World, probe this call from inside the house of my body that mirrors a similar call from inside the house of our body politic.

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Essays interrogating the state of the world

HOLLY STARLEY

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANGEL EMILIO CHÉVERE

To give voice to the voiceless, speak truth to power, and other righteous clichés have been among the primary drivers of my lifelong urge to put words to the page. As a baby journalist decades ago, my approach was driven and naive. These posts are my way of capturing the nuances of a world fallen gravely ill, a world riddled by historical ills, a world that also contains the salve.

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Collaborations, interviews, and curations

You’ll find a host of amazing people here: Interviews and a series of co-interviews with writers and roamers and people working to make the world they want to see. Features. A series by both me and guest authors on the kindness of strangers. Curated lists of posts and writers not to miss.

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Debut memoir sneak peak

What’s in Our Control tells my story as a teen runaway pregnant by sexual assault, unraveling from a patriarchal religion that conflates womanhood with motherhood; placing my infant in another woman’s arms; and, eighteen years later, welcoming my daughter into my home. An adoption memoir by a birth mother, Control offers a rare, timely perspective. Wide and relational, it invites readers to reflect on both their own decisions and the boomeranging throughline from pre-Roe to Dobbs.

Ways to work or collaborate with Holly

You can join Holly on Saturdays for a free prompted Zoom write-in (she hosts every third week), where she is blown away week in and week out by the energy and communion in the room and the work that comes out of it. All are welcome. Cameras on or off is perfectly fine. Just click this link on a Saturday at 9 am PT / 12 am ET.

She and her two fellow Caravan Writers Collective founders offer an array of craft-based writing courses and bootcamps. Paid Rolling Deskers get discounted rates to offerings I host. Send her a message for more info or discount links.

And as an editor, she’s fallen in love with helping writers bring their vision to the page. Send her a message here to find out about working with her 1:1 on a project or overall writing goals.

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Praise for Holly’s writing

HOLLY STARLEY

Holly, this is one of the most beautiful and inspiring essays l’ve ever read. Hope shines through the holes in our life. —Mary Roblyn, author



Holy fing hell, Holly! That was a master class and I’m reeling! —David. E. Perry, writer, photographer

Not only is Holly a bad ass, she has wonderful stories to tell and tells them wonderfully. Dive in, the water’s fine. —Jocelyn Lovelle, writer

Holly is one of the most promising nonfiction writers with whom I have had the pleasure of working in my career. At the sentence level, her work has a spellbinding musicality, matched only by the beauty and precision of the landscapes she paints. Her gift for capturing and fully realizing characters in a few quick strokes is rare in a nonfiction writer; they come alive in Holly’s work not only through her exquisite description but through the deep compassion and reverence for humanity that nearly pulses off the page. —Marya Hornbacher, award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, roamer