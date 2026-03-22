Hiiii.

I’ve been working on a few pieces I’m eager to share. And I’ve been working to solve the latest Vivian the van issue (see this note for a brief elaboration, though I’m leaning toward a different solution). And I’ve been working through the bubble of a pain flare. (If you’re new here—welcome!!—and want to know more about that, check out this post .)

This week, I’d love to share three things: (I) This sky. (II) A slightly edited version of a piece I posted a little over a year ago. (III) A question .

I

II

Wrap Your Hands Around This

After Ross Gay, “Tomato on Board,” Book of Delights

(A version of this piece was first posted on February 22, 2025)

What you don’t know until your home has wheels is that, when your home has wheels, many of your things—even (especially) those that are the warm tea on a cool evening to the belly of your tired heart—will wear more quickly than things who make their homes in cupboards not jostled over washboard roads or tipped slant round sharp turns or bounced upright with the occasional hard brake.

The kettle sings. I take out a mug, a gift from my nieces and nephews. Its plastic thermochromic inked sheath is starting to peel. Sill, as I pour, the mug transforms.

I can’t wrap my mind around seeing the world outside my van’s windows and wanting to claim it, to carve into it and pollute it so it will have no choice but to burn and storm its way to equilibrium.

So I wrap my hands around this mug.

I can’t wrap my gut around knowing people and desiring uniformity. Seeing lack and believing your abundance earned. Looking at present and not seeing threads to past.

Steam rises. I sip, slowly.

I can’t wrap my heart around thinking you have to decide who belongs.

There’s this ridge line in a desert largely empty of humans. I climbed to it one dawn, pushing my way through spiny brush, pausing on a shelf next to a pile of coyote scat, pulling myself up and over basalt outcroppings that, in another lifetime, had been molten magma in earth’s belly, rising, roiling, rising, boiling to finally burst through her surface. At the windy top, sweat crystallized on my cheeks and arms. Below, a pattern unfurled. Clusters of vegetation, thick at their nurse plant centers with long arms that thinned and curled into wisps, juniper on saffron, extended west and north to the horizon, east behind me, and south beyond a tire-cut road to a shack manned by people wearing Kevlar and Glock 47s.

The mug washed, I go to bed and crack the window so desert night will join my cheek on the pillow.

My mom drinks tea every morning before hiking a path that knows the vibration of her footfall by tread. When she plays the piano, she sees stories. By luck of birthplace, I’ve never been wrapped in fear that my center could be swept up and sent across a border she may never cross back over.

The desert—a different desert, farther north—is still draped in pewter when I slip into it.

Gruff and lithe and ever itching to climb a rock face or descend into the belly of a canyon, K walks over, casual, as if he hasn’t been waiting for me and our other canyoneering partner to emerge, me from my Ruby red van and J from his orange orange Jeep. “Smoothie?”

I accept the thick blue mix. “I have coffee.” I waggle both brows. “And a surprise.”

“Oh yeah?” He raises a single brow—“Lemme grab a mug”—and turns toward his truck.

“No, wait,” I say, “That’s the surprise.”

I retrieve the mug, turn the Aeropress filled with espresso grounds and boiling water upside down over its open mouth. “Press,” I say, “slowly. And eyes on the mug.”

K presses, slowly, glances in my direction.

“Watch the mug!” I squeal.

On its round blank slate emerges a hand, a brush, a canvas the colors of hope. And, finally, a pile of wild curly locks above a gentle smile and a smattering of happy trees.

“Cool.” K gives me a look like a head tousling.

“Gorgeous, right?” I grin.

Everywhere I go, the people I meet talk because I listen. I don’t know if I have the words to say what I mean about how, when they say things that support restrictions and exclusions, it’s from a place of abstraction or lack, and when they act on a personal level, it’s from what our guts know: We all belong, and abundance is everywhere.

And I think there’s a vast difference between abstraction or lack and greed.

And I feel like a fool when I say I want to believe we can close the gap between abstraction and gut before greed makes it a moot point. That we will roil and rise till we can no longer be contained.

But then I look outside.

K and I stand, hands wrapped around steaming mugs. Sun rays paint the mountain range that emerged when the Colorado Plateau tilted just so with broad strokes of saffron and peach, edge juniper and pine boughs white-gold, warm a blue Grosbeak who eyes us warily from our spent fire pit, revealing all the happy accidents that led to this, to us.

III

I returned to this post in lieu of returning to this desert to meet up with my canyoneering partners once again (van issues and pain issues having altered my plans just before I was to point Vivian in that direction). A part of me fears too much has changed for me to ever go back to slithering down rock chutes, flattening my body and holding my pack above my head to slip sideways through sandstone the color of copper and blood, carrying all I need to sleep under arches carved by water and wind on my back. A part of me is tired of my hope that I can. A part of me wants to stoke it.

This post stirred similar responses in me. So I’m going to share the words of an artist/activist, Alok Vaid-Menon, who stokes my hope and who wrote in their poem “impossible lives”:

Lurking beneath every crisis is another: parched imagination. Poet Amanda Gorman calls the country simply unfinished, not broken. What if this world was just one draft? What if everything could be rewritten? The job of an artist is to replenish imagination. Is to say: there are ideas we haven’t considered yet. Feelings we haven’t encountered yet. Love we haven’t surrendered to yet. ‘Yet’ is the most wonderful word ever built. Let’s live there together. Redesign existence.

Here’s my question for myself (and for you if you want to ask it too): How will I continue to keep my imagination hydrated? What haven’t I considered yet?

Thank you, thank you for reading! Thank you for hitting the heart or the restack button so more people can find this Rolling Desk.