This week, I

Hovered in a sea of lavender ballet slipper pink aqua, bobbing rhythmically, warm current at my back, cold wrapping my dangling limbs

Lay on a mat in the sun and stretched

Hiked a trail lined with rock roses the color of a summer crush

Communed with people who go out before dawn to watch for masked men coming for their neighbors

Lost control of my hips to cumbia and punk and voices that speak five languages—Spanish, English, Spanglish, Love, Justice

Attended a crow funeral

We have, for 100,000 years, dug holes in the ground to hold our dead

Crows scold, we imagine

Death, Dying, Loss

And also as corvids gather to let loose their rebuke as one, the complex decision-making part of their brains lights up

Warning and mourning and righteous anger: Here lies danger.

We clapped to a rhythm built by quijada and cajón. Chanted. “Me gusta la lima, me gusta limón / Pero no me gusta tanta corrupción.” Again and again.

No abren la puerta, the people call. Fill the air with shrill whistles and this: No digan nada. No firmen nada.

The river gurgled alongside the path, the city and the sea twinkled like a snow globe world below

On another morning, I melted my heart to the mat in a fog so thick the air and my arms and my hair glistened wet

I

Drank your wisdom

I’m parched I said

Here you said

And poured out

abundance wonder simple magic possibility wisdom of lizards in sunlight of believing impossibility of holding tightly to each other each part of us that makes us us, loosely to how ‘yet’ yet, ‘yet’ as an endless story, ‘n’est ce pas and awe and gratitude turning ‘not yet’ into ‘here now’ into what’s next indeed

I

Dove one final time then put feet to earth

Rocky bottom, I cried, laughing, and tucked my legs and let the tide wash me in

Thank you for being here!

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