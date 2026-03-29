We Wrote This
This week, I
Hovered in a sea of lavender ballet slipper pink aqua, bobbing rhythmically, warm current at my back, cold wrapping my dangling limbs
Lay on a mat in the sun and stretched
Hiked a trail lined with rock roses the color of a summer crush
Communed with people who go out before dawn to watch for masked men coming for their neighbors
Lost control of my hips to cumbia and punk and voices that speak five languages—Spanish, English, Spanglish, Love, Justice
Attended a crow funeral
We have, for 100,000 years, dug holes in the ground to hold our dead
Crows scold, we imagine
Death, Dying, Loss
And also as corvids gather to let loose their rebuke as one, the complex decision-making part of their brains lights up
Warning and mourning and righteous anger: Here lies danger.
We clapped to a rhythm built by quijada and cajón. Chanted. “Me gusta la lima, me gusta limón / Pero no me gusta tanta corrupción.” Again and again.
No abren la puerta, the people call. Fill the air with shrill whistles and this: No digan nada. No firmen nada.
The river gurgled alongside the path, the city and the sea twinkled like a snow globe world below
On another morning, I melted my heart to the mat in a fog so thick the air and my arms and my hair glistened wet
I
Drank your wisdom
I’m parched I said
Here you said
And poured out
abundance wonder simple magic possibility wisdom
of lizards in sunlight of believing
impossibility of holding tightly to each
other each
part of us that makes us us, loosely to
how
‘yet’ yet, ‘yet’ as an endless story, ‘n’est ce pas
and awe and gratitude turning
‘not yet’ into ‘here now’ into
what’s next
indeed1
I
Dove one final time then put feet to earth
Rocky bottom, I cried, laughing, and tucked my legs and let the tide wash me in
Thank you for being here!
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Thank you for your wonderful responses on refilling parched imaginations, your reminders of the importance of replenishment, Jan Elisabeth, David O'Fallon, Paul Corman-Roberts, Elizabeth Bobrick, Elizabeth Beggins, Lor , Susie Mawhinney, Leslie Rasmussen. Teyani Whitman, Michael Edward.
So lyrical. Thanks for this Holly.
“how
‘yet’ yet, ‘yet’ as an endless story, ‘n’est ce pas”
Gahhh… Holly I love this… the whole song speaks to me even in a language I don’t understand- thank you xxx
This week I
saw
the first two swallows
they bring grace
to my sky
a language I know… ♥️