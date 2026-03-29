Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
8d

So lyrical. Thanks for this Holly.

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1 reply by Holly Starley
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
8dEdited

“how

‘yet’ yet, ‘yet’ as an endless story, ‘n’est ce pas”

Gahhh… Holly I love this… the whole song speaks to me even in a language I don’t understand- thank you xxx

This week I

saw

the first two swallows

they bring grace

to my sky

a language I know… ♥️

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