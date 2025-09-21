For the last few weeks, the Rolling Desk has taken a brief hiatus from new posts (paid subscriptions paused). Today, I’d planned to continue sharing highlights from the various roads this desk rolls along. (Last week, it was a path I call Body Tales, aka Tales from a Progressive Diagnosis, the week before that, stories from early versions of my nomadic life.)

AND I’ve felt compelled to write to you—to share what I’m seeing out my window, which recently looks out on the foothills of the Wasatch Range in northern Utah. It seems fitting that today’s highlights emerge from the same compunction. So I thought I’d share both.

We Can Hold Many Things

I.

Out my window today, wildflowers. Rudbeckia and bee balm and bergamot, owl head clover and cow parsley and aster. Look close. See how they’re lightly tamed into swirly pasture trails. This is the work of my brother, spillway for plans to nurture this hard clay soil beneath northern Utah’s Wasatch Range, and his girlfriend, patron of vases heavy with snapdragons and pint-sized dry sunflowers the color of ochre and nutty-smelling solidago gone to seed. Down the hall, their baby coos.

Downtown last weekend, my daughter and I sip Italian sodas outside a coffee house. See us? Side by side, heads balloons sharing electrons, my body the shape of a sigh. Now, feel the change; see me coil back into a tight spring and look left to a string of red shirts and hats, signs and chants. Hear the explosion of V-twin engines, the crowd’s roar of approval as they press close on the thin sidewalk, marching, slow. “Look.” My daughter points up. Three policeman peer from a rooftop.

Later, on a phone call with a loved one, I watch the mountains I grew beneath and shake my head and groan. We’re all seeing different messages, all in our separate silos. She’s thinking of a loved one of hers, who’s mourning. C’mon, I press, before the exhaustion in her voice, the yearning for understanding I want to want but am choking on lately catch up to me. My ire tumbles in chunks that melt into pools of sorrow, and I stop midsentence. Maybe it’s that I don’t want to keep wading.

II.

A father and husband is dead. His loved ones will carry out lives clicks away from witnessing the moment he went from animated and vibrant to gone from this earth. Picture a bullet, outside of a gun, how you could cradle it in your palm. Picture his children. They’ve joined the mountain of (young) people who will carry within their bodies as they move through the world the memories of violence wrought by bullets. I think of my daughter, of his parents and the ranks they’ve joined.

His words remain: Civil Rights Act, a “mistake.” MLK, “awful.” Statistics that one in five women experience sexual assault, “materially insane,” proof women lie. George Floyd, a “scumbag” unworthy of attention. Black women in positions of power, lacking “the brain processing power” to do their jobs. Democrats, “maggots, vermin, and swine,” intent on seeing white rural voters’ children “eliminated.” Young women, fulfilled only by submitting to “godly men” and bearing many children.

A minute after his death, a 16-year-old pulls a gun on the grounds of a Colorado high school and starts firing. Do you know how the two students he “critically injured” are doing? He “turned the gun on himself.” Did he die by suicide? Later that day, my daughter calls. I’ve watched two people be murdered on screen just this week. Her voice sounds like it’s coming from inside a locked room. Stop watching, I beg. In her silence, I feel her scanning for a doorknob, a window: I can’t.

III.

I want to show you the coyote who met my gaze at dawn and held it for a long while before turning and loping into mist and brush that stretched all the way to lavender hills and tell you how standing on an iceberg feels like you’ve left the planet. All that space! I want to show you the gold-tinted peach of the pasture as I spooned milk foam into my coffee and the three-pawed stray cat, Hopper, who no longer scramble-hobbles from the porch when the patron of flowers feeds him.

I can’t look away from my nation’s government going at free speech like an ill-treated dog commanded, “Sic ’em”—in the name of a man who certainly spoke freely. What comes after the canary? I want to yell, This! I mean, shouldn’t we call a spade an authoritarian regime? Shouldn’t we understand that an unchecked right to wield a weapon isn’t just a problem when that weapon is pointed at us? What do we do when we can’t find an exit? Make one. How?

One season long ago, I looked out at this same field covered in so much snow the cow in the pasture stepped over the 5-foot fence like it was a pebble. During historical periods we view as tragic, people went to work and gathered for dinner and played with children and smiled at rainbows. And people turned themselves and their homes into safe places for those at the end of regimes’ weapons, understood doing so as protecting self. And people exercised their rights to speak and to listen.

Highlights from a path I call the State of the World

Earlier this year, I developed a three-part reported story on the weapon of the US immigration system in conversation with a humanitarian aid volunteer, “Lisa,” and, through her, a handful of people who’ve sought and are seeking sanctuary in the United States. Here are a couple of excerpts from part 1, “Fear and Confusion, Tamales and Kings”:

Watching the parade, Lisa thought of 13-year-old “Juan,” in need of medical attention but stuck in limbo. Like many traveling north through Mexico, Juan and his mother had mounted the roof of a massive train known as “La Bestia.” At some point, Juan lost his balance. I wonder, Did his mother watch as he toppled? Could she see from her vantage point the moment his leg was crushed beneath the wheels of the Beast? … A slightly older boy looks up, maybe at a stage, his eyes wide with wonder. Even turned from the camera, the young woman he’s with (his mother?) exudes exhilaration. My breath catches as I imagine the relief she must feel to be celebrating after what was surely a perilous trek to this moment. As for the little one in the stroller, chubby-cheeked and button-nosed, I want to scoop him up. Maybe I could learn from him; gaze toward the camera, he’s caught amid that far-off, intense stare toddlers sometimes get, like they’re seeing something the rest of us miss.

I was honored to join a collective action to speak to the attack on trans rights:

I want to sing you a song of joy. I want to tell you that this world we live in—with all its fuckery (and damn there is just so much of it)—also contains joy. I want to show you the joy of the beautiful person whose poetry I am sharing in today’s post (and have shared before). Alok Vaid-Menon comes by their joy through scalding fire into love. The light in their eyes, which comes from learning how to love a self they were taught to hate, is a guide. ALOK is funny and bright and fully themselves. They are somehow able to respond with love, only love, to even terrible trolling jabs, somehow able to see more clearly than the vast majority of us how we are all made up of the same particles, all stardust, all inextricably connected.

This essay came to fruition after an antiracist conference the nonprofit my sister worked for put together:

I can’t stop thinking about my view from the right-hand side of the room. How, on the other side, “strongly disagree” formed a bulbous head that stretched into a long needle, the end streaming beyond the tape’s edge. How among those looking back in my direction were the majority of the young Black women in attendance, guests from a local high school.

This from the time I witnessed a shooting in a public space:

The blast was loud—like a firecracker when you’re sleeping, like glass shattering when you’re home alone. And and and still, it had that expected quality of the sudden blare of a timer you’ve set only to become engrossed in whatever you’re doing.

And finally, the most well-read piece from this collection:

Oh to follow the gossamer light of your curiosity. To surf your synaptic clefts and catch the waves of your neurotransmitters. To know what for you is skin of shore meeting tongue of sea. To feel the drum of your heart against my chest, the ocean of your belly spill from my eyes. To yearn at the bit of your tethers.

Thank you for being here .

Connecting with you is like sharing electrons. It’s like spooning hot milk foam into my coffee while watching a gold-peach pasture. It’s like my ire tumbling in chunks into pools of necessary shared sorrow.

Please do hit that little ♥️ or recycle button: Tell the algorithm this desk is worth discovering! And meet me in the comments, won’t you?

FOR THE COMMENTS , What do you see outside your window? How are you holding up?

And three workshops I can’t wait to share

(a 3-hour intensive, just $75), TUES, SEPT 23, 3–6 pm PDT / 6–9 pm EDT

We take our work from good to stunning. Think Isaac Babel’s: “No iron can pierce the human heart as chillingly as a full stop placed at the right time.” Think Susan Bell’s, “Surprise is the editor’s drug of choice.” We make the music of language work in concert with meaning. We apply strategies for cutting to only what’s needed. And we work on beginnings and endings. Bring a WIP if you want.

(October’s first 3-hour intensive, just $75) (and for which there’s a EUROPEAN TIME!), US: WED, OCT 8, 3–6 pm PDT / 6–9 pm EDT / 8–11 am (Thursday) AEST; Europe/UK Version: Wednesday, 10/8, 4–7 pm BST / 5–8 pm CEST

We explore braided essays and stories—what makes them work and how to weave them in our own voice and style. We talk not only the shape and rhythm of the braid but as author Lily Dancyger puts it, “the kinds of stories that the shape and rhythm make possible”—how they allow us write what we can’t, what, as Isabelle Allende says, “must not be forgotten. We read. We discuss. We weave.

(October’s bootcamp—3 days, 1 weekend, 2 hours each day, $225 for all three days), FRI, Oct 17, 4-6 pm PDT / 7-9 pm EDT & SAT & SUN, Oct 18 & 19, 11 am-1 pm PDT / 2-4 pm EDT

We discover how play can lead to seriously good work. Have a topic to write about, a story to tell but not sure how to get into it? Find a way in by way of form. Want to surprise yourself so you can surprise readers? Try doors you’ve never opened. Play Hard, Write Hard is generative and exploratory. Experiment with form, style, voice, genre, and more and leave with starts you can’t wait to finish.

I’d LOVE to see you in any of these or any offering from Caravan Writers Collective .

If you’ve found these weekly posts help you feel something, think something, connect, and you want to take a turn at support, here’s a way to be a patron at whatever amount you choose.

BE A PATRON OF THE ARTS / THIS DESK

And here’s a way to subscribe and/or to become a paid or founding member.

Thank you however you subscribe or if you don’t and you’re just here to have a peep. Your reading and listening give my words a home.