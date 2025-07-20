Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
3h

Yes, you are the soaring hawk! "Or maybe I’m still the hawk, dreaming, riding the air. Soaring with you."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly Starley
Sara Siegler's avatar
Sara Siegler
7h

Beautiful prose poetry. Thank you for inspiration: I will ask myself throughout today what wild animal am I?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly Starley
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly Starley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture