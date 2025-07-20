I’m pouring through drafts, tossing aside the brand-new, squinting sideways at the half-finished, circling in on the almost there. Me, hawk. I find the rising thermal of the blank page and sigh. Here, I can let go.

I want to write something beautiful for you. Something bursting with joy. I want to share paragraphs that twinkle with delight. Words that beckon coyly.

Aren’t you ready for something here that can help you soar above the crowd of to-dos snapping, up and up till thumb and finger become insect wings rubbing against each other? And as you float and listen to the chirping, you realize you left the heaviness churning in your center—the weight of finding you were deceived, of unsettling news from your doctor, of all the unnecessary suffering—down on the desert floor, for a bit?

What say I shape-shift?

If I were a wild animal I’d be a mare, flying across the plains, the smell of grass in my nostrils, heat pouring from them in clouds of steam.

If I were a wild animal, I’d be a humpback whale, striking out when the tilting of earth filters sunlight into the depths just so. I’d slide through miles and miles and miles of ocean to the song of warm, silky waters, where surface and seabed flirt with winks like diamonds, making me lousy with desire. Then heavy with heat and new life, I’d return to the velvet depths of my birth, surface dappled with icy floes, estranged from the floor by distance. Even I—who can thrust downward hundreds of feet, down and down till its cold fills me from baleen to fluke, like memory, till I turn and shoot toward the sky and slap my tail—can only sense that bottom.

If I were a wild animal, I’d be a lioness, leaping to nestle in the crook of a tree, strutting in and out of shadow, becoming the land in my stillness, sprinting just to taste the joy of sinew stretching.

Or maybe I’m still the hawk, dreaming, riding the air. Soaring with you.

If I were you, I’d be thrilled. Oh to follow the gossamer light of your curiosity. To surf your synaptic clefts and catch the waves of your neurotransmitters. To know what for you is skin of shore meeting tongue of sea. To feel the drum of your heart against my chest, the ocean of your belly spill from my eyes. To yearn at the bit of your tethers.

If I were you, I’d be a wild animal.

