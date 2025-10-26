Hello, my friends.

I missed you last week!

Vivian the van and I have had some unexpected … bumps on the road this last little bit. Yes, new ones.

AND we found gorgeousness, too, just waiting for us around bends in the road or out the window on the kind of mornings that pull you squiggling from beneath a mound of blankets and hang your breath in the air like a whisper, a promise, a reminder.

The bumps and the bends and the rolling have kept me from the desk part of this rolling life, putting the pieces I want to share with you a little behind schedule. So, for today, I give you this sunrise from a couple days back, this whispered reminder of the exchange we make over and over, largely unseen, with our home that rolls, unfelt, toward light and heat and life again and again.

And in honor of All Hallows’ Eve, I give you this post from the archives—a reading of “The Cremation of Sam McGee” inspired by a community poetry project the brilliant Tara Penry

Hear me bleat.

The Cremation of Sam McGee

by Robert Service

published in 1907

There are strange things done in the midnight sun By the men who moil for gold. The Arctic trails have their secret tales That would make your blood run cold. The Northern Lights have seen queer sights. But the queerest they ever did see Was the night on the marge of Lake LeBarge I cremated Sam McGee.

The Northern Lights near Fairbanks, Alaska, USA.

Now Sam McGee was from Tennessee, where the cotton blooms and blows. Why he left his home in the South to roam ’round the poles, God only knows. He was always cold, but the land of gold seemed to hold him like a spell. Though he’d often say, in his homely way, that he’d “sooner live in hell.” On a Christmas day, we were mushing our way over the Dawson Trail. Talk of your cold; beneath the parka’s fold, it stabbed like a driven nail. If our eyes we’d close, then our lashes froze, till sometimes we couldn’t see. It wasn’t much fun, but the only one to whimper was Sam McGee.

Root Glacier next to the ghost town of Kennicott, in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Alaska, USA.

And that very night, as we lay packed tight in our robes beneath the snow, And the dogs were fed, and the stars o’er head were dancing heel to toe, He turned to me and, “Cap,” says he, “I’ll cash in this trip, I guess; “But if I do, I’m asking that you don’t refuse my last request.” Well he seemed so low that I couldn’t say no; then he says with a sort of moan: “It’s the cursèd cold, and it’s got right hold till I’m chilled clean through to the bone. “Yet ’tain’t being dead—it’s my awful dread of the icy grave that pains; So I want you to swear that, foul or fair, you’ll cremate my last remains.” A pal’s last need is a thing to heed, so I swore I wouldn’t fail; And we started out at the streak of dawn; but God! he looked ghastly pale. He crouched on the sleigh, and he raved all day of his home in Tennessee. And before nightfall, a corpse was all that was left of Sam McGee. There wasn’t a breath in that land of death, and I hurried, horror-driven, With a corpse half hid that I couldn’t get rid, because of a promise given; It was lashed to the sleigh, and it seemed to say: “You may tax your brawn and brains, But you promised true, and it’s up to you to cremate those last remains.” Now a promise made is a debt unpaid, and the trail has its own stern code. In the days to come, though my lips were dumb, in my heart how I cursed that load. In the long, long night, by the lone firelight, while the huskies, round in a ring, Howled out their woes to the homeless snows—O God! how I loathed the thing.

A husky who’s part of the mushing team at Denali National Park, Alaska, USA.

And every day that quiet clay seemed to heavy and heavier grow; And on I went, though the dogs were spent and the grub was getting low; The trail was bad, and I felt half mad, but I swore I would not give in; And I’d often sing to the hateful thing, and it hearkened with a grin. Till I came to the marge of Lake Lebarge, and a derelict there lay; It was jammed in the ice, but I saw in a trice it was called the Alice May. And I looked at it, and I thought a bit, and I looked at my frozen chum; Then “Here,” said I, with a sudden cry, “is my cre-ma-tor-eum.”

My log’s messy. But I’m pretty sure this is East Pine River, just south of Dawson Creek, Yukon, Canada.

Some planks I tore from the cabin floor, and I lit the boiler fire; Some coal I found that was lying around, and I heaped the fuel higher; The flames just soared, and the furnace roared—such a blaze you seldom see; And I burrowed a hole in the glowing coal, and I stuffed in Sam McGee. Then I made a hike, for I didn’t like to hear him sizzle so; And the heavens scowled, and the huskies howled, and the wind began to blow. It was icy cold, but the hot sweat rolled down my cheeks, and I don’t know why; And the greasy smoke in an inky cloak went streaking down the sky. I do not know how long in the snow I wrestled with grisly fear; But the stars came out and they danced about ere again I ventured near; I was sick with dread, but I bravely said: “I’ll just take a peep inside. I guess he’s cooked, and it’s time I looked”; ... then the door I opened wide. And there sat Sam, looking cool and calm, in the heart of the furnace roar; And he wore a smile you could see a mile, and he said: “Please close that door. It’s fine in here, but I greatly fear you’ll let in the cold and storm— Since I left Plumtree, down in Tennessee, it’s the first time I’ve been warm.”

McCarthy’s version of the burning of the Man, Alaska, USA. McCarthy is a place unto itself. Stories to come.

I couldn’t help but share this paragraph I added at the end of the post a year ago yesterday: “These are days fraught with heaviness for many of us waiting on the US elections. We’re on a precipice. I hesitated to take this lighthearted deviation. But levity is a part of hope. And poetry is grace.”

My breath stops for a moment as the distance between two points sinks in—where we in the United States find ourselves now and where we were when I shared this poem a year ago yesterday.

SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) benefits are likely to be delayed on November 1. This piece by The Arc, a community-based disability rights organization, lays out clearly what we can ask policymakers to do to keep our neighbors in need of this support from going hungry. It also lists support networks you can access if you’re in need of food assistance (or contribute to if you’re able).

