Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pablo Naboso's avatar
Pablo Naboso
7dEdited

This poem so American in its soul. The wilderness, the cold that kills, the gold rush reality, the sleigh with huskies, the burden to a word given to a dead comrade that is “like debt unpaid”, and creepy mystery of the shady area between life and death. By Robert Service, a nomading bank clerk, in the early 20th Century.

The life story of the author, Robert Service is also so American. Born in Britain, spent life as adventurer in Canada and Alaska - much of it in post-goldrush poverty, became rich thanks to writing and finally retired in what is in American culture the dream destination : of course, the French riviera.

Thank you so much for sharing, Holly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paula Kostel's avatar
Paula Kostel
7d

Holly, your post is gorgeous! Thank you for sharing the Robert Service poem and your pictures. Your words: “on the kind of mornings that pull you squiggling from beneath a mound of blankets and hang your breath in the air like a whisper, a promise, a reminder” - that’s the morning I’m in right now. Hear me bleat too. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly Starley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture