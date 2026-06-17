Ways to work or collaborate with me

— You can join me on Saturdays for a free prompted Zoom write-in (I host every third week), where I’m blown away week in and week out by the energy and communion in the room and the work that comes out of it. All are welcome. Cameras on or off is perfectly fine. Just click this link on a Saturday at 9 am PT / 12 am ET to join.

— Over a two-decade career as an editor, I’ve fallen in love with helping writers bring their vision to the page. These days, I work 1:1 with writers on writing projects or overall writing goals and am also available for manuscript editing. Send me a message here to set up a free 15-minute consultation or find out more about working with me 1:1.

What people say about working with me:

“I must say, I've never been so productive or excited and terrified to write since the late aughts (2007-2009) - but this time, I feel like I have a purpose to my life. I'm prioritizing my writing and reaching out to other writers, which I've never really done before.” —Paula Kostel, writer, poet

— My fellow Caravan Writers Collective founders and I offer an array of craft-based writing courses and bootcamps. Paid and founding Rolling Deskers get discounted rates on all offerings Holly hosts. Send her a message for more info or discount links. Or click this link to vote for which classes we’ll offer this season.

Self-Edit Like a Pro is her next bootcamp. Boot camps are six hours over a Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. And this one’s among her favorite to host. It’s all about learning how to be your own best first editor—about shaping and polishing work you can’t wait to get out into the world, about going from first draft to publication-ready. Here’s the spiel: In this bootcamp, Veteran editor Holly Starley shows you the tools and strategies she’s used over a two-decade career and shares how to apply them to your own work. Practice this game-changing skill, either with the drafts developed in session or bring a WIP. Dates are Fri, July 17, 4–6 pm PT / 7–9 pm ET, Sat & Sun, July 18 & 19, 11 am–1 pm PT / 2–4 pm ET. Click here to register. Or IF YOU’RE A PAID OR FOUNDING SUBSCRIBER, message her for a discount link.

What people say about Holly’s courses and bootcamps:

“I just finished the three-day bootcamp, “When Revision is Play” with Holly Starley. It was my first time doing a workshop like this, and it was truly fantastic and inspiring.” —Amy Cowen, writer, podcaster, creator of the Substack Illustrated Life

“Yes, yes yes. I was at Holly’s workshop last week, and it was practical, helpful, and so inclusive!” —Noha Beshir, essayist and creator of the Substack bestseller Letters from a Muslim Woman

“I had the opportunity to take this [self-editing] workshop from Holly Starley today. Not only did it give me some fresh ways to approach editing with deep questioning, using the process she shared helped me make a breakthrough on an essay I’ve been stuck on. Highly recommend!” — Emily Wick, writer and creator of the Substack What Is Woven In

—Have collaboration ideas? Hit her up! She loves working with fellow writers.