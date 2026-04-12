Hi there. I’ve been asked quite a few times when I’ll start recording pieces again. So today, recordings of a trio of recent posts.

0:00 -10:01

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0:00 -5:13

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0:00 -8:52

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Thank you for being here!

Please let me know if you enjoy these recordings. Are they a good addition? Would you prefer the recordings (when I’m able to make them) go out with the original posts?

What’s your road been looking like these days? I’ve had the great fortune of connecting with a mechanic who’s an absolute gem of a human. And Vivian is at least well on her way to roadworthy once more. (Her recent troubles have been a bit of a mystery.) Engaging with someone new to me in such a trusting human-to-human way is a sweet reminder of how good we can be to each other. Have you any such reminders to share?