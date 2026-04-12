Voice
Hi there. I’ve been asked quite a few times when I’ll start recording pieces again. So today, recordings of a trio of recent posts.
Thank you for being here!
Please let me know if you enjoy these recordings. Are they a good addition? Would you prefer the recordings (when I’m able to make them) go out with the original posts?
What’s your road been looking like these days? I’ve had the great fortune of connecting with a mechanic who’s an absolute gem of a human. And Vivian is at least well on her way to roadworthy once more. (Her recent troubles have been a bit of a mystery.) Engaging with someone new to me in such a trusting human-to-human way is a sweet reminder of how good we can be to each other. Have you any such reminders to share?
Help keep this desk rolling!!
I love hearing your voice, Holly! Thank you for making the effort to make these recordings. I think when you can do a recording, it would be great to have it as a compliment to the original piece.
I'm excited that you've found a mechanic who seems to "get" Vivian, and I hope she is soon to be road-worthy again. I am sorry she has brought so many challenges. I now live in a very small town, and I am reminded often as I meet someone new who ends up knowing someone else who has just what I need of how kind and unselfish and trustworthy people can be. We aren't always, but we always have the potential.
Blessings and a big hug to you from my terraphilic corner of Substack!
Do I enjoy your recordings? Are you kidding gal! If you add an audio I listen to it Holly! Your gorgeous, honey voice... love love love! xx