Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
Apr 12

I love hearing your voice, Holly! Thank you for making the effort to make these recordings. I think when you can do a recording, it would be great to have it as a compliment to the original piece.

I'm excited that you've found a mechanic who seems to "get" Vivian, and I hope she is soon to be road-worthy again. I am sorry she has brought so many challenges. I now live in a very small town, and I am reminded often as I meet someone new who ends up knowing someone else who has just what I need of how kind and unselfish and trustworthy people can be. We aren't always, but we always have the potential.

Blessings and a big hug to you from my terraphilic corner of Substack!

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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
Apr 15

Do I enjoy your recordings? Are you kidding gal! If you add an audio I listen to it Holly! Your gorgeous, honey voice... love love love! xx

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