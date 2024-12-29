And by that, I mean, To You

I’ve been preparing a post on frozen oceans and painted roads and dolphin tails and a dog’s nose and fresh beginnings. And then, I was reading a poem I love. This, I thought, let me breathe deeply. Something made me think of my time in Cuba, and flipping through my photos, I stopped on one and took it in. This, I thought, made me look again. I listened to my 13-year-old nephew playing the sax. This, I thought, made me brim with joy. And then, What gifts.

Which made me think of you. The gift of your attention, your words, your friendship. And I knew these three gifts are what I most wanted to share with you as we close out another year of the Gregorian calendar and look out at the ribbon of road that lies ahead.

My nephew’s brilliant, the mind of an engineer (you should see his creations), and kind. I got a haircut, which I didn’t mention to him. When I came up the stairs to listen, he glanced my way and said, “Dope hair.”

“Will you play that for my friends?” I asked him.

“Sure,” he said.

Remember

Remember the sky that you were born under,

know each of the star’s stories.

Remember the moon, know who she is.

Remember the sun’s birth at dawn, that is the

strongest point of time. Remember sundown

and the giving away to night.

Remember your birth, how your mother struggled

to give you form and breath. You are evidence of

her life, and her mother’s, and hers.

Remember your father. He is your life, also.

Remember the earth whose skin you are:

red earth, black earth, yellow earth, white earth

brown earth, we are earth.

Remember the plants, trees, animal life who all have their

tribes, their families, their histories, too. Talk to them,

listen to them. They are alive poems.

Remember the wind. Remember her voice. She knows the

origin of this universe.

Remember you are all people and all people

are you.

Remember you are this universe and this

universe is you.

Remember all is in motion, is growing, is you.

Remember language comes from this.

Remember the dance language is, that life is.

Remember.

—Joy Harjo, US poet laureate 2019

Look up: A Havana moon

Havana, Cuba, December 2016

Listen: An alto sax

“Fly Me to the Moon,” by Benji on alto sax

As for me, I want to remember that I am “all people and all people” are me, that I am “this universe and this universe” is me. I’m over the moon grateful that we are sharing this dance of language, of life; that we are remembering and looking up and deciphering and listening together; that we are in motion, growing together—wherever we go.

