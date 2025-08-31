Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marya Hornbacher's avatar
Marya Hornbacher
1d

LAWD, this is one of my favorites of yours. And yeah yeah yeah I know I have a lot of favorites of yours but this one landed on the list with both feet. xo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jan Elisabeth's avatar
Jan Elisabeth
1d

love the structure of this -- the container holds so much. Hope the second autoimmune stays asymptomatic and that Vivian is soon all she can be xxx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly Starley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture