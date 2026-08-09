I frequently time travel. Eras no longer chronologically native to me sometimes appear at my windows. All fight and flight and amplified everything. All nest and grassy down and summit. Once I stayed with a friend I’d not seen in years after she’d had a surgery. I was just here, I thought in her driveway, its mélange of sea and asphalt and orange blossoms and her neighbor’s cigarettes fresh in my nostrils. Looking at the garden gate, I saw my friend push open the top half of the Dutch door, lean on her elbows, hair, still coral and auburn, pooling over her shoulder, to ask if I had everything I needed. That soft light of afternoon not quite gone dusk folded its amber wings and came to rest on her cheeks. From my vantage point atop the roof of an old beater of a van the color of rust and ruby, I saw her close the gap between a private exhaustion and my need for a place to park and build my new home. Saw how friendship, like time, can be a coil of loops that return us, now right side up, now upside down, to each other, to ourselves, more Möbius strip than linear dimension, more movement, less wall. It was all so close I sucked in a breath and heard a tiny whiff of noise escape me. I turned from the gate and went inside to find my friend. I said nothing and thought nothing of the tipsy temporal displacement till, late in the evening after tucking her in, I opened my laptop and read what I’d started to write on the plane: “That evening, as twilight set in, I’d just finished installing solar panels on the van’s roof.” From the next room, my friend called, “Do you have everything you need?” and I said, “Yes, I do.”

Thank you, thank you for taking a ride with this Rolling Desk!

I’ve been deep in the memoir writing (redrafting) (time travel) of late. And I HAVE to take you along. Of course. You’re my temporal translation plus-one, my forever-has-dibs shotgun ride, my “holy damn, you gotta see this” go-to. (It’s why we went to the ‘90s last post.) I’m working on another piece I want to share with you that goes even farther back (we’re talking a number of treks along that Möbius strip)—to an era never chronologically native to me, unless you count what’s buried in my bones.

Have you time traveled like this, through writing or painting or remembering or dreaming? That feeling you were just here? That emotion toward someone or something long buried, now fresh? Do you love that space between afternoon and dusk too? The quality of the light? The sense of lingering just a little bit longer? The there’s-still-time feel? I think it needs a name. What should we call it?

More than 150 stories are chilling in the Rolling Desk archive, and you’re welcome to explore them all. Wanna get all meta and read the piece I started on the plane? Time leap on over to Why I cut a 14x14-inch hole in the roof of my van in the pouring rain .

If you’ve been rolling with this desk regularly, if you come here for every post to see what’s new, if you wanna help that memoir find its way to the world, if you wanna support the art of a time warper, please consider becoming a paid Rolling Desker. (Paid and patron subs are STILL on deep discount cuz hell, why not for a little while longer.)

And if it’s not the time for that, won’t you please—