Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
7h

It’s good to wake up with two old friends caring for each other.

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1 reply by Holly Starley
Kay's avatar
Kay
4h

I loved this, Holly. Beautiful.

Yes, I recognise this feeling. I time travel too.

Sometimes through writing. Sometimes through remembering or dreaming.

It’s as though in certain states of thinking, we can see or cross through the gauze that separates where we are (or where we think we are!) from other times, places and possibilities running parallel.

And I understand what you mean about that time of the day ….. the feeling that there’s still time. That thought has a lovely thrill to it, doesn’t it.

I love that space in the day too - and also that of dawn.

Crepuscule. I haven’t yet come up with an original name of my own for that but will let you know if I do.

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1 reply by Holly Starley
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