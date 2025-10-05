Of an afternoon, I’ll open slatted shades over south-facing window. On the slanted south wall next to me, a long, shimmery line will dance. And when the stone-and-sand tiger-striped boy cat prowls in, hungry for a hand on his belly, he’ll spot the shimmer and crouch, body the shape of attention. With the lasso of his emerald gaze, he’ll snare it. Then he’ll pounce, certain he’ll soon hold light in his paws.

“Silly boy,” I’ll say when he bounces back to sofa, “it’s just a light on the wall.”

Now, it’s early still, and the light outside is muted, and the cat hasn’t yet padded in. I hope he’s in the sunroom, half of a puddle of fur and limbs and tails, foreleg draped over the shoulder of the girl cat, rough tongue bathing her face and neck.

We’re each other’s, they say, tending to the parts difficult to reach alone.

Below on the patio, the sole chicken crows.

*

“You gotta see this.” She grabs my hand and, strutting, pulls me out the back door.

We must be 8 or 9. Something in the wideness of her walnut-black eyes, the curve of her almost grin, the barely contained urgency of her crow tells me I don’t want to see.

I follow. Through the yard, past the sandbox—kitchen for countless mudpies and mud muffins and mud shakes—we march toward the hutch.

I think they were an Easter present, the rabbits.

*

On muted days like this, I can open the blinds to pastel mornings. Watch sunlight slip in sideways through cloud cover to stripe the hills—lay slanted columns of golden and lavender over fall’s mustard and rust.

On bright days, I’m blinded by so much as cracking the slatted blinds. Say I’m on a Zoom call. I can’t quite be made out. Me, halo-striped blur of limbs and smile.

Chickens, typically roosters, crow to communicate. Treats here! they cry. Get up and forage! they prod. Go, grrrl! they applaud (this to a hen laying). My yard, they assert. Danger, they warn.

I think of all that hen on the patio has witnessed. Her brood, whittled one by one. Shadows in dusk or predawn taking shape of racoon or skunk, hawk or bobcat. Leaving behind motionless piles of feather and bone. She must have been first to see them coming.

Hens crow for one of a handful of reasons per the internet: She’s roostering for a flock sans rooster. She’s aging. She’s diseased. She’s genetically disposed to crow.

I think she’s reaching out to whoever will listen, she solo, she rooster-hen.

*

Even if I register the warning in the back of my brain, I don’t listen.

Why has the shape of that hutch stayed with me? I can see it now, mostly. A handmade box of large, thin wooden slats. An elongated tube-shaped run, roof plastic over wire, juts from one side. The run’s a good thing because the wooden slats have been nailed so tightly together no daylight can get in.

If I were to describe to you the bunnies back when they were new—back when they lived in glass aquariums, maybe separate, the girl bunny in my friend’s room, the boy bunny in with her kid brother—it wouldn’t be from memory.

“Are you ready?” my friend asks, nose crinkled. I picture her handing a tall plastic cup, straw buried in watery sand, to her brother, pinky out to swear this time it’s really ice cream and chocolate syrup.

I’m pretty sure our visit to the hutch has something to do with the pregnancy she announced not so long ago. Maybe they’re old enough to hold, the kits?

*

The juvenile deer, who often has the field to himself of a morning but who I’ve not seen for a bit, lingers today, breakfasting beneath gold and lavender hills and muted sky. With winter not long ahead, I’m relieved to see how much he’s filled out, a little surprised by small antlers in place of nubs.

This week, I’m starting a new year, midway (at a good stretch) through my time on this planet not as organic matter returned to soil and sky. It feels like a solid place to be. I’m centered, a prism, time refracted out in all directions.

I watch the deer cross-walk out the “back forty.” His gait has changed too. It’s prouder, surer. He, becoming buck.

*

Let’s say they were white balls of fluff—the living, breathing Easter gifts. Let’s say my friend’s mom, boisterous and bright and ever close, cooed, “Aren’t they just adorable?” (She’s one of those moms who “lives vicariously through her kids,” this a conclusion I’ve taken on, tucked into my I’m-precocious bag.) Let’s say my friend’s eyes were as wide as they are now, her grin just as lopsided, but without the hint of treachery.

I think I was glad when she lost interest in the rabbits fairly quickly. I think I was relieved to no longer have to smile and say, Yes, they’re wonderful, and pretend I wanted to touch them.

“Look,” she says and slides open the door, a magician’s revelation.

I peer into dark corners. At first, I can barely make out shapes.

Eventually, a shadow against the back wall becomes the mother rabbit, a puddle the shape of exhaustion.

And then I register, in front of her a dark pink blob, fleshy and inanimate.

I’m frozen between sight and understanding.

“She ate the other two!” my friend bursts, unable to keep this to herself any longer. She, human.

*

Afternoon rolls in. I open the slatted shades. My cheeks warm to the memory of rays.

“Gah!” I cry when the stone-and-sand tiger-striped boy cat lands on the desk from over my shoulder. “You hunter, you,” I say, resisting the urge to grab him tight. And then, “Don’t hunt me.”

He turns, takes shape of stalking prowess. I follow his emerald gaze. Glance between the long, shimmery line dancing on the slanted wall next to me and the window, trying to lasso the physics that make it possible.

“I get it,” I whisper. And I do. I get the desire to hold light in your paws. And I get calling out to whoever will listen, even if whoever feels like no one—here food, here beautiful struggle, here danger, hear me. And I get the urge to tuck the ideas of others into the bag of your opinions. And I get becoming by virtue of time. And I get, I do, the fascination with the mother eating her babies. Look, my friend said, meaning, Behold the horror, meaning, I can’t be in this alone, meaning, We don’t know how to make sense of this, right?

These days, there’s so much I can’t quite make out. I stare into madness, and nothing but shadowy shapes emerge. I, relatively protected, naive.

I must have tried then to grasp the depth of the extreme circumstances that would bring a doe to consume her young—malnourishment, birth defects, failure to thrive. I know now I can’t, not on a guttural level. I know I have to be strong enough to act, to say we’re each other’s, without fully getting it.

“C’mere,” I say and take the boy cat into my lap. He arches his back, places his paws on my shoulders, and brings his nose in close to mine. I run my fingers along his spine and feel the vibration of his purr. I’m leaving soon, I tell him.

How has it been less than a month that I’ve called this desk mine? How quickly we get used to things, we animal.

I wrote this piece following the series of prompts/exercises I’ll use this coming Wednesday in my 3-hour intensive on braiding pieces in your own voice and style (which I believe is maybe the most effective forms for writing for change, as resistance ). There are a couple spots left! And the class video will be available to take asynchronously if the time’s not right.

Thank you for being here .

Connecting with you is like tending to the parts it’s hard to get to on our own.

Please hit the ♥️ or recycle button: Tell the algorithm this desk is worth discovering! And meet me in the comments, won’t you?

FOR THE COMMENTS , When my sister previewed this piece, she told me she had a visceral but vague memory of the rabbit and her babies and a similar reaction to rabbits ever since; she would have been only 3 or 4 at the time. Do you have any memories like that? I’ve started reading the work of Mona Eltahawy , a woman who emigrated from Egypt to the United States, and she’s written about how (we, I’m speaking for myself here) white Americans don’t fully grasp what’s happening in the US (here’s a link to her latest ); I agree. Do you? How do we get ourselves to act accordingly anyway? For those of you outside the US, what are you seeing? For anyone, what shapes are emerging from the chaos?

If you’ve found these weekly posts help you feel something, think something, connect, consider taking a turn at supporting this desk with a paid subscription, won’t you please.

Paid subscriptions are 25% off through October!

PLUS! Half of all new paid subscriptions throughout the month of October will go directly to the Caravan Writers Collective Scholarship Fund. PLUS, PLUS!! As a bonus, new paid subscribers to the Rolling Desk will ALSO get 25% off all my fall classes with Caravan.

(And yes, that does mean that, if you’re already a paid Caravan subscriber and collecting your subscriber benefit of 25% off all Caravan classes, you’ll get 50% off my classes through the end of December.)

Thank you however you subscribe or if you don’t and you’re just here to have a peep. Your reading and listening give my words a home.