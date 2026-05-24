Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
7d

Your pieces are always a signature blend of wisdom and humanity, wrapped in a voice that is uniquely your own. I love reading you. There’s really no better way to say it.

My brother has a tendency toward collecting and recently his wife hired a company to pore through the house and purge massive amounts of stuff. My brother said it was scary at first, then psychologically intriguing, then liberating. In total I think the process took a few months, a few days at a time, and I have to wonder after reading this, if part of his transformation happened because of the team effort, the humanity of the professionals and the way their presence and inquiry fed my brother on a level all those things couldn’t.

Oh, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t add… If my mom described me as “She is texture and color, elegance and kitsch, class and play and wit for days” I’d swoon!

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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
May 24

Oh, the compulsion we have to acquire things. We comfort ourselves with stuff when what we really need is connection--with each other, with this beautiful, animate Earth. Thank you for this honest and wise reminder of what really matters, Holly, and of how hard it is to get rid of that stuff without throwing it "away"--on a round planet, there is no away, after all. Simply, thank you for being you. Fingers crossed, blessings and loads of hugs to you from my terraphilic corner of Substack!

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