Stories from life on the road

In spring 2019, I ditched my apartment and headed down the US Oregon Coast on a bicycle. Recently empty-nesting (a grief I wasn’t sure she I entitled to as a birth mother who’d shared a roof with my teen and then adult child for only a couple of years) and reeling from the state of the world, I needed a new start. By summer, I’d bought a hollowed-out ruby-red Ford E-150 van for $1,500 cash and set to building a home in her cargo bay. And soon she became the beloved Ruby van Jangles, short on creature comforts but full of holes that let the light in. I’ve been on the road (more or less) ever since. From Arizona to Alaska and back and a whole lot of in between during the pandemic and beyond, Ruby took me to wild spaces and opened the wild spaces in me. With a new autoimmune diagnosis in 2024, I needed something a little more roomy, with AC and heat and a real shower. Now, I roll in a big white beast of a van with all that and more, plus some unexpected … quirks, who I’m slowly falling in love with. She’s called Vivian van Gogh. But the vanlife wasn’t my first version of nomadism. After a divorce decades back, I moved into a 26-foot Chevy Leprechaun. For seven months, I trekked the US East Coast by bus, train, and foot carrying a backpack stuffed with sleeping bag, notebooks, and high heels. I converted a Toyota pickup with 31-inch tires to a temporary home. I’ve spent weeks on the road on a bike, panniers bulging.



These stories, essays, and poems come from those roads. Told with immediacy and through weaving the intimate with the expansive, these stories transport readers to the wild spaces in which they take place and to the wild spaces in their own hearts.

Stories from the road are divided into three sections:

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#Vanlife

Garages in Which We’ve Waited: A Seven-Lesson Essay Holly Starley · Jun 7 1. A spacious, far-too clean warehouse on our hometown university’s vocational campus. We (you and I) have enrolled in our first quarter of early-college credits. We’re in our youthful mercurial era. We’re paper dolls with painted-on panties and changeable outfits. We’re here to try on badass: woman with pouty lips and come-hither lashes who scoffs when men assume she needs them to fix leaks or change tires. But the instructor is the little boy in the crowd to our empress’s new clothes: Read full story

The Avoiding of Landfills Holly Starley · May 24 I figured since I gave you so few words last week, I’d give you a piece that’s a little longer than my norm here today. And I have a request: A literary agent is looking through my Substack this week. (Um. Holy smokes. Gulp. And yay!!!!) Let’s show her how engaged we are over here at the Read full story

Zombie Holly Starley · May 10 This isn’t a story about you.Holly Starley's Rolling Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Read full story

One Woman's Slow Shedding Holly Starley · May 3 When we spotted a six-foot black snack beneath our couch, my then husband and I had been married for maybe three years. Read full story

What a Difference a Year Makes Holly Starley · Mar 22 Hiiii. I’ve been working on a few pieces I’m eager to share. And I’ve been working to solve the latest Vivian the van issue (see this note for a brief elaboration, though I’m leaning toward a different solution). And I’ve been working through the bubble of a pain flare. (If you’re new here—welcome!!—and want to know more about that, check out Read full story

Greeters Holly Starley · Mar 15 Larry has a key to the office. He figures the Wi-Fi password must be written on the router in there. “Hold on,” he says, “Hold on,” and then, all in one breath and clearly on the move, “I’ll tell you what? Call me right back. Give me like two, three minutes. Call me back OK.” Read full story

Choices Holly Starley · Feb 22 A girl, 5 maybe 6, languishes at the center of a small footbridge at the side of the field. Her body, in an awkward, not quite crouch, lists in one direction and then the other. Her eyes, glossy and unfocused, follow the same path. Dark hair falls below her ears, a few strands matted to damp cheeks. A jacket sits askew on her shoulders, the zipper halfway up one side, a tiny tongue out to the other, which would flap if there were a breeze. Read full story

let's Holly Starley · Feb 1 i’ve missed you. i’ve not known what I wanted to say. i’ve wanted to say everything. i’ve wanted to say nothing. Read full story

Winter Storm Warning in October Holly Starley · October 12, 2025 Instead of finishing the piece I’ve been working on for you this week, I climbed atop Vivian the van’s 9.5-foot-high roof in order to race a thunderstorm and reinstall solar panels whose screws had vibrated loose, in order to time my next drive in order to miss a snowstorm in a pass I’ll soon cross. In October! And then I curled into a beanbag, spent, and went down a rabbit hole of human kindnesses and let tears stream down my cheeks while thunder rolled and strangers’ compliments turned faces into sunbeams and strangers’ credit cards returned people’s crumpled bills to worn wallets and strangers’ camera lenses turned people into art and strangers’ voices mixing with musicians in public places turned my heart to liquid gold. And I came here to say I’m sorry. I’ll have something new next week. And then I remembered this piece I’d worked on but never shared—a collage of snippets from this spring that captures the beginning of the solar panel plus debacle. Read full story

Before the Timeline Holly Starley · September 7, 2025 Hi there. I don’t know about you, but for me, I can’t believe another week’s gone by. It seems, rather, at once like a day and a month since we last met here. Cleavers both private and public have left my heart tender. But here (see photo above) is the spot to which Vivian the van and I have rolled. See that pewter line about two-thirds below the peak to the right? It’s a doozy of a road, steep, drop severe, largely without guardrail. Vivian groaned a bit climbing the side you can’t see. But landing beneath towering ranges I roamed in youth and skies like Greek gods, among wild flowers and loved ones I don’t get to throw my arms around often enough is worth the effort. Read full story

Timelines I Holly Starley · August 31, 2025 Hello, hello. It’s good to connect. This week, an introduction for all you new subscribers (welcome! so glad you’re here!!), an expansion of a timeline note, and a distillation for all who’ve been here a minute (so glad you’re here too!!), me included (same). Read full story

A Mechanic by Any Other Name Holly Starley · March 30, 2025 This is a story about the ups and downs of the acquisition of Vinnie, which has been like driving a mountain pass with sheer peaks and a deep valley. Its characters are six—three mechanics; two women, yours truly and Vinnie’s previous human; and, of course, Vinne, aka a van thus far called Vincent van Gogh. Read full story

Dear Ruby Holly Starley · March 23, 2025 Do you remember the night when the coyotes circled? How we were just there in the dark, a slip of slivered moon gentling its way through your window onto my cheek? How, after realizing it was real, the yips and yowls so close their bodies were probably brushing against you, I pressed my nose to your glass and gasped. Those shadowy forms circling us took my breath. Read full story

No Room in the Forest: A Holiday Tale Holly Starley · December 22, 2024 Hello, dear friends! I’m filled with gratitude this week, for many reasons, among them the story I’m sharing today. I’d say it’s from the archives, as I did share this “same” story a year ago (back when only 250 of you were rolling with us). But today’s is quite a different version (even if the details are the same). Read full story

Oh, the Places You'll Shower Holly Starley · December 15, 2024 Hello! And happy Sunday. And welcome to new subscribers. I’m delighted you’re all here! Today, a handful of mini stories on getting clean and going feral. Which I highly recommend. The feral bit I mean. But where, I’ve been asked, do you shower? Oh, let me tell you. Read full story

Ghost Rider Holly Starley · October 13, 2024 Muffled words dangle, inches from where my head lies. Sleep seems to have stumbled into my brain and crashed hard. Did the van bounce now? Or am I only just registering the jostle that stirred me into hearing the voice? Voice? Sleep jumps off me. Why is there a voice? Read full story

Dude, Where's Your Car? Holly Starley · July 28, 2024 ​​Keeping up with the lanky figure in the cone of my headlights is getting difficult. On foot, he’s better equipped to dodge the shadowy obstacles all around us. The probing arms and troll-shaped lumps are easy enough to steer around. It’s the unevenness of the desert floor and upward slope that’s slowed me to a crawl. When Ruby the van’s right front tire dips toward a depth I’m unwilling to explore, I brake. Read full story

When Holly Met Ruby Holly Starley · July 14, 2024 “Oh, so I think I may have found the van you’ve been looking for.” Piet tucks this into the end of the conversation, along with “Ciao, ciao,” and, “See you in a couple weeks,” and, “Remember, just keep pedaling tomorrow.” Listen now

The Tao of Poo Holly Starley · June 30, 2024 It’s a cartoon blue morning. Rainbows spill from the crystal in the windshield onto the dashboard and the cup holder-sized coffee mug and the tiny cactus bouncing in the cup-holder sized pot next to it and my fingers. Still, this doesn’t quite make up for the 18-wheelers barreling past me on this four-lane stretch of the 1-10 East, where Ruby the van’s 19 feet feel like inches and the speed limit like a crawl. To say nothing of the task ahead of me. Read full story

Who I Met on a Path in the Woods Alone Holly Starley · June 23, 2024 Today’s post is revived from the archives—a rewrite of that older piece at any rate. A version of it was first published as “Suddenly Not Alone” in November 2023, back when only 223 of you were rolling with us. I wanted to share this again to celebrate there being nearly 800 of us here now that the Read full story

One Man's Repot Lot Holly Starley · January 6, 2024 I’ve just turned the kettle on for tea when a knock sounds on the van’s side barn doors. I tense for an unpleasant exchange. The pandemic has changed people’s reception of me. No more, “Wow, cool! You live in that thing?” Now, when I squirrel into town every couple of weeks to resupply, people eye me warily. Read full story

Leather for Rubber Holly Starley · December 23, 2023 Walking the Way has been on my (extensive) “someday” list ever since I learned of the Camino de Santiago in 2013 (when I edited The De-Caff Camino, a funny, tender account of the pilgrimage, in this case, by bike). So, I’m delighted to have found a friend (who also happens to be a witty, gifted writer) who can guide me. Megan Okkerse walked Spain’s Camino de Santiago in fall 2022 and writes about it and a whole lot more in the laugh-out-loud, warm, moving Read full story

Suddenly, Not Alone Holly Starley · November 25, 2023 It’s just as the path turns in toward jack pine forest that pinpricks plunge through my limbs. The heat in my cheeks and lungs is wild against the cool breeze. I’ve been walking a tawny line along a subalpine ridge. Silvery wolf willow pods, bearberry the ruddy shade behind closed lids, plump indigo gems at my feet. Aqua shimmer of lake far below. And before that, kilometers without cell service folding by the hundreds behind my tailpipe, the voice of the Canadian Rockies has mingled with my own thoughts for days. Now, a sudden fervor of blood and breath spells the foolhardiness of my feeling of kinship. Read full story

Travel by Foot, Bike, Bus, and Train

One Woman's Gaping Maw Holly Starley · May 25, 2025 Have you ever longed to see a bear in the wild? That ambling gait. The sturdy, soft shape of powerful shoulders. Those pools for eyes. Have you considered what you’d do if you did? Read full story

"Lucky" Holly Starley · April 27, 2025 Hello, all. Thank you for being here. It is my great fortune to have you rolling with me. Today’s piece is slightly different from those typically published on the Rolling Desk, largely in terms of length, perhaps also scope. I’ll let you decide. I first drafted a (very different) version of “Lucky” more than two years ago and have pulled it out to work on it here and there since, never quite able to land it. Having finally found its voice, its time, I initially planned to submit it to a few choice journals. But I thought of you, of sharing it with you. And it felt right. Read full story

Travel Is a Topo Map Holly Starley · October 6, 2024 The moment my “weightlessness” dawns on me, time goes haywire. It spills from shattered glass, a growing mound atop my chance of making it back across the station in time. It stretches so I can see every outcome of my mistake playing out in the same sticky heaviness that keeps my legs in place, my brain from catching up with what’s needed. Read full story

You Can Be Here Holly Starley · September 8, 2024 The following post is part of a Seed Pod collaboration about libraries. Seed Pods are a SmallStack community project designed to help smaller publications lift each other up by publishing and cross-promoting around a common theme. We’re helping each other plant the seeds for growth! Read full story

"Other" Holly Starley · July 4, 2023 Their voices over the surf are barely audible. But their enthusiasm, like the magic here, is palpable. So, I’m about to be shocked when his question breaks the spell. For now, she hovers precariously over a tide pool, camera poised just above water’s edge. He hops awkwardly, gleefully from rock to rock, unwittingly revealing the eleven-year-old still alive in his middle-aged body. Read full story

Walking the US East Coast: Tales from a Seven-Month Trek

Chapter 1. Empty and Full on a Northbound Greyhound Holly Starley · August 12, 2023 The weight of my pack was shocking. So was the emptiness of the Greyhound station in Charleston, West Virginia. Maybe the fact that this was no longer a hypothetical journey had something to do with the way both seemed so prescient—the emptiness and the fullness. Read full story

Chapter 2. Baltimore Blue Holly Starley · January 13, 2024 I’m sure I envisioned a table, brown paper piled high with steaming Chesapeake Bay blue crab. New friends, eyes and lips glistening with candlelight, melted butter, and story. A cocoon of laughter and jazz rifts. I’m almost as certain I passed the four days I spent in a Baltimore hostel in July 2007, according to the log I kept, largely alone and silent. Read full story

Chapter 3. Mike D and the Exquisite Jade Lincoln Holly Starley · February 10, 2024 For nearly two hundred days, I wore a turtle’s shell on my back. Its weight fluctuated as I added to and subtracted from its 55-liter belly. On certain days, I curled against its me-shaped curve under a sycamore umbrella. Jugglers tossed bowling pins, and the sun’s rays made cathedral windows of leaves, showering pictures on the grass. Champagne grapes and baguette from a market I’d stumbled on sweetened my lips and filled my belly. Other times, sweat cemented the shell to my back, and it turned stride to crawl, wrenching my shoulders and hips toward our mother and final destination. But wasn’t that the point? To bear what I chose to carry? To let go what I could bear to part with? To find guides, within and without, who would help me learn the difference? Read full story

Chapter 4. Looking for Love in All the Places Holly Starley · March 9, 2024 I must have drafted this letter in my log. I must have copied it by hand. Once I’d left the forest Mike D had ferried me to in his magical jade Lincoln, I must have found a printer and a yellow 8 x 12 envelope for the attachment I mentioned. I must not yet have read Read full story

Chapter 7. Naked in Jersey Holly Starley · March 16, 2025 Peeking out from the locker room barrier, I took in white plastic chairs at the side of the pool and the handful of people occupying them, blobs of color in a sheet of overexposure. The cotton towel pressed against my nipples. Read full story

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