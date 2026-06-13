Posts from a Progressive Diagnosis

In November 2023, Ruby and I had stopped for a temporary house-sit in the woods so I could chop wood and fling myself full-on into two writing projects, this Desk and a memoir for which I’m currently seeking a home. The change came abruptly and doggedly. One week I was, as usual, jogging or hiking daily. The next, it seemed, I was shuffling. Pain would eventually bring me to my knees. I could barely get out of bed in the morning, and stairs became mountains, requiring me to rest between every few. For months, I tried to get an appointment to see the right specialist.

All the while, this Desk was growing. The connections and relationships I was forming, the words I was reading, the conversations in which I was immersing myself and to which I was contributing were filling a well in me I hadn’t even known was dry. Among the friendships I cultivated was one with Kimberly Warner, creator of Unfixed, “a multidisciplinary platform honoring the messy, mysterious, and miraculous ways we live, heal, and belong—especially when nothing gets tied up with a bow.” So I lived in this gorgeous juxtaposition of agony and bliss. It opened me to myself.

In spring 2024, I received a diagnosis. A progressive, chronic autoimmune illness called ankylosing spondylitis had settled into my joints and spine. Since, I’ve been fortunate enough to find treatment that, with the exception of flare days, has largely tamed the pain and inflammation and its accompanying fatigue and brain fog. Still, the old me feels distant, and at times, I long for her. And also, I’m learning to understand what it means to ride the waves of this new body, this new me.

These essays, the framework for a second memoir in progress, My Body Is the World, probe this call from inside the house of my body that mirrors a similar call from inside the house of our body politic.

Plus! Follow for updates, videos, and commiserations 🤎

The Avoiding of Landfills Holly Starley · May 24 Before I set (back) out on the road full-time—this time in a new van I called Vivian; this time closing in on 50; this time after a long terrible, beautiful stint of pain and an autoimmune diagnosis and the good fortune of knowing how deeply my people love me and of beginning to know that allowing them to is a way of loving myself—I had something to deal with. Or rather, I had some things to deal with. Read full story

Help Holly Starley · August 24, 2025 Sand cradles the pads of my feet. A gentle breeze, I’m reminded, changes everything. This small white bird wades and then lifts off, breast and beak the shape of grace, glides low. In the diamonds of afternoon light, it’s a creature made of surf, returned to surf. Read full story

Like a Teardrop Holly Starley · April 13, 2025 I find myself wanting to tell you about a walk I took not long ago with Coco, a canine friend. Coco has two humans and doesn’t really need a third, but she’ll joyfully snuggle me and walk with me and chase the rocks I throw down riverbanks. On this particular morning, one of her humans was with us. The ground was slippery. Mossy. Slimy. Green. The grassy field on our left was yellow. Like late afternoon summer. Like saffron. Like memories in film. On the other side, rain pin dropped the river. The water churned. Fog hung low in the distance. Read full story

Disagree Strongly Holly Starley · November 10, 2024 Early last month, I attended an antiracist conference. A presenter had us all stand. He’d divided the stage into sections. He made statements. After each, we’d filter into one of five Scotch-taped divides—“strongly disagree,” “disagree,” “neutral,” “agree,” “strongly agree.” Read full story

Mourning Walk Holly Starley · October 20, 2024 A kitten-shaped lump, soft and gray in the long-limbed haze of dawn, flicks a tiny ear. Oh, I think. You’re real. Read full story

From Ocean to Cloud Holly Starley · July 21, 2024 Every few lengths of the pool, I flip to my back. Cedar rafters in the ceiling guide my strokes—until I reach a cascade of sunlight spilling from a small, high window, and everything disappears. Whoa, I think. Then my arms reach skyward and back, pulling me through tiny glimmers of fuzzy light. Read full story

To the Pain Holly Starley · April 27, 2024 If you’ve been reading the Rolling Desk or following my Notes, you might have seen vague hints that I’m facing a new, unexpected health challenge. To share or not to share? Among the many fascinating pieces of watching the creature who is me deal with pain and change is seeing shifts in long-held, unquestioned tendencies. A fierce need to keep private especially anything that is “bad” or “difficult” seems to be dissolving. Instead of wanting to hide or be cryptic, I want to tell you that, after months of pain that’s slowed me to a crawl, I’ve been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis. AS is in the rheumatic arthritic family, so autoimmune, and affects the large joints—hips and shoulders and neck. And there are relatively new treatments to slow or maybe even stop its progression, which I’m now looking into. Read full story