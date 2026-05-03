Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Johnny H is PoweredBySpirit's avatar
Johnny H is PoweredBySpirit
May 3

“That we were only ever a match in our love of love?”

Such a profound insight. I started to get a grip on this concept after several years into my divorce. For me, I’m not even sure it’s a love of “love“, or if what it really is is a chasing of the story we all grew up with, and project onto each other, as we trudge along each of our solo paths.

I’m getting better at asking myself, and then sitting quiet with, the question of:

“what was I ever looking for from any of my mates?”

The more answers that come to me from that question, the more I realize how profoundly I set all of the matches up for failure by putting an impossible, and, of course, unstated set of expectations to be met before many well-meaning, but equally not fully transparent, fellow travelers with opposite sex organs.

I really believe we are all chasing a fairytale that can’t possibly exist in the reality of the earth realm.

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1 reply by Holly Starley
Elizabeth Bobrick's avatar
Elizabeth Bobrick
May 3

Ephebic! I see you 😊. Snakes and women and chthonic gods and goddesses are a thing in Greek mythology too. I love the braiding with the snake goddess here from Chinese mythology. Have you read The Fox Wife by Yangzee Chou? One of the most enchanting books I’ve ever read. The third strand of your braid, being in love with love, really hit home. So happy to see you here again.

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