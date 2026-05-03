When we spotted a six-foot black snack beneath our couch, my then husband and I had been married for maybe three years.

The rattlesnake came the next year. This time, we were in my parents’ backyard 1,800 miles west, setting up for my sister’s wedding reception.

Slide two and half decades into the future, and these two serpents from another lifetime slither across my mind the moment a friend mentions snakes are all over the news—her sat next to me, the both of us typing away at keyboards, laptop screens glowing blue, modern-day cyborgs, forever sunlight just beyond the open doorway.

Outside, pretty young women and shirtless young men pedal along a bike path. Later, when the coffee shop’s gone the way of the forever sunlight, it’ll be men without lights coming off long workdays who the path will convey home. A few days back, the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen—tattooed body at once soft and muscular, long black hair to her midback, painted-on black shorts and tank top, poised atop a beachcruiser carriage—passed me on the footpath that snakes the nearby harbor. Along trails in the golden hills at our backs, 3 hikers have been fatally bitten by rattlesnakes this season, with 77 bites reported across the Land of Milk and Honey.

The time of the snakes, mine I mean, the black snake and the rattler, was like this place. Not geographically, mind you. Back then, Southern California wasn’t even a glint in my eye. And neither West Virginia nor Utah much resemble this crook in the Golden State where sea is south and Hollywood is in the tans and the shopping carts. Nor would I have entertained the notion that, at almost 50, I’d be single and flat broke. What I mean is I was at that age of forever sunlight. Ostensibly fully an adult but still certain everything is at least possible and that will always remain so.

What I’m trying to explain to you, to myself, is how I ended up here and now, navigating life “alone.”

*

Some two hundred people were to stop by, bearing gifts and congratulations. My sister, fresh and pink as dawn, would be stationed, her long, white train spread out on the wide, green lawn, beside her ephebic groom—the pair, a mix of leap and twirl, heel click and tremble—to greet the guests.

My then husband and I couldn’t attend the ceremony that would precede the reception. Was that why it was just the two of us perfecting the arrangement of the white tables and chairs and plumping up the purple and yellow flower centerpieces? Were we holding back before driving to wait with the children outside the temple for the newlyweds to emerge? Did any part of us know then we were more than halfway through with us? That we were only ever a match in our love of love?

Which of us heard the rattle first? Saw thick camouflage coiled in grass and gasped?

*

I have no idea how long that black snake lay curled in the cool dark below where we two sat, drifting apart, eyes on a screen (whose existence irked me but not enough so I didn’t give into its flattening of everything) before we knew it was there. I want to say something dramatic like, I just know everything changed once we did. Want to share something profound about the difference knowledge makes. But that’s not what happened.

*

Eden wasn’t the first time snakes got a bad rap. Some five hundred years before Eve was tempted to partake of the fruit that would earn her and her man banishment from paradise, a snake stole the plant of immortality from Gilgamesh in ancient Mesopotamia. So sure, humans, expelled, mortal, messy, perpetually creating and losing life; the creatures who slide belly to earth, to blame.

But what if those snakes had never existed?

And isn’t belly to earth delicious? Humbling? Real?

What I mean is, let’s consider another snake. Or, rather, her transformation. And I don’t mean from snake to stunning woman, though that, too, was hers. For the Ming Dynasty, Bai Suzhen was malevolent seductress, she-demon hunting and destroying male prey. The Qing Dynasty painted her differently. Kind and wise, their version of this half-snake, half-woman opened a pharmacy, using her knowledge of herbs to heal in the human realm—where she was also at the center of a love story.

What I mean is, do you think we could be suffering from a refusal to embrace a new perspective?

*

If I could, I’d snap my fingers and show you, in a flash, all the lives I’ve shed before and since those two snakes. Let me tell you this: In almost all of them, I expected to be half of an epic, undying romance. For many, I wouldn’t have admitted that. But I secretly (sometimes from myself) believed it would simply happen.

Do you blame me for confusing love with being wanted? Weren’t we taught as girls of the ’90s to be pursued, pursuable? Wasn’t I, in my childhood home and religion, immersed in God’s plan—marriage and babies as the only way to lead a fulfilling life, hubby presiding?

*

The plan was to work together. My then husband would flip the couch forward onto its side. I, armed with a broom, would guide the snake toward the open back door. Or, short of that, I’d at least prevent it from going deeper into the house, toward the bedroom, until my then husband could hop said felled furniture to fend off any failing of the corralling.

This was no black racer, among the fastest snakes on earth. No. This was a black rat snake, thick as a man’s arm, heavy and stealthy, but relatively slow—at least on the ground. And without venom.

Still, that tiny seed deep in my temporal lobe, steeled since before original sin, for this specific fear couldn’t help but add fangs where there were none. Primal malintent where existed only desire to be left alone.

*

Bai Suzhen was a snake before she was a woman too. In serpent form, she lived on Mount Emei, heavenly land of Budhha, with goddess Lishan Laomu. Disciplined and steadfast, she trained under this goddess in Taoism for a thousand years. For this, she earned her reward from the essence of the Dragon King of the East China Sea—transformation—and descended to the human realm.

Imagine the change. All that tranquility and harmony. All the returning to one’s essence. And then, bam, earth and a whole new body. The humanity. The inhumanity.

I’m not sure how long Bai Suzhen had been in this new realm, exploring, taking it all in when she found herself standing on the shoreline of a steely gray lake under steely gray sky. Was she contemplating why clouds, despite weighing tons, float? Was she wondering when the weight of their water droplets would overwhelm upward air current’s ability to hold them? Did she shiver when the first drops hit her new skin?

She surely sighed with not just relief but also secret knowing when a man with kind eyes dressed as a scholar offered her an umbrella.

*

Only puffy white clouds, cottony and unladen, drifted above that purple and yellow garden scene. I’d sung at the wedding dinner the night before. A love song, of course.

Let me confess: I’m not certain it was a buzzing vibration that alerted us to the snake’s presence. Much about both of those long ago snakes has sloughed to the cluttered basement of memory, where only slivers can be seen below piles of this or that.

“We could trap it,” one of us must have said.

The love song I chose was often rendered as a duet. I sang it alone. Yes, my then husband could sing.

“We should kill it.” This wouldn’t have been my line. But it would have, no doubt, been said. Anyone who reads Joan Didion knows it’s the proper response to a rattlesnake in the West. At some point, my kid brother (too young for the wedding ceremony) joined us. So it was either he or my then husband who’d have said it.

“No,” I’d have protested.

“You gonna trap it?” one of them had to have asked.

I remember imagining myself, armed with the perfect stick, forked at the end, the fork just the right size to trap the snake’s head without hurting it, and a pillowcase. I envisioned myself as the type of woman, calm and swift and sure, who could capture the creature and, keeping its fangs at bay, transfer it to the nearby dusty foothills.

*

How long had Xu Xian, Bai Suzhen’s kind scholar with the umbrella, and the newly human beauty enjoyed their lives near the lake as husband and wife before they met the monk intent on seizing their joy? I think they must have made their home there. Surely, they were enamored of steely skies heavy with wet renewal, a coverture for two. So I think it must have been there that they met their undoing too.

Fa Hai must have been a nosy, prying, jealous monk. Supposedly, he sensed that Bai Suzhen was more than woman, sensed the serpent within her. But don’t you think it’s likely he peeped until he saw something not meant for his eyes? Whatever the case, he was appalled. And he became obsessed with destroying this union that stood in the face of the natural and moral order of things.

Do you buy that religious zeal and right were his sole motivations? Isn’t it fear and lust and projection that cause a person to declare what he doesn’t understand, what he couldn’t possibly claim for himself, unnatural—and, therefore, in need or eradication?

*

The black snake’s home under the couch was inside a home situated on a couple acres of land, a rather idyllic natural setting. It was a family home of my then husband. Out back was a woodpile—where we once or twice lined up spent beer cans to shoot at from the porch—perfect for rats and for snakes who feasted on rats.

Like I say, the details are fuzzy. But I’m certain negotiations and what-ifs and maybe-we-shoulds delayed our putting the plan into action. And I’m not as certain but close that we sat and shared a joint or two, screen luminescent, with that snake curled beneath us.

Now I’m trying not to tell you about the baby bird with the broken, torn wing in the lawn. Why should I? It’s not really related to this story. No snakes were involved. It’s just that the bird was in that same lawn to which we wanted the snake to return. And I needed help with something that was wrenching my heart. And my then husband was wholly uninterested. And I was stunned.

*

Imagine Xu Xian’s shock when he discovered the monk was right about his wife. But I’m getting ahead of the story.

When Fa Hai, representative of all things patriarchy and power, first attempted to reveal Bai Suzhen’s secret, Xu Xian scoffed. The monk persisted. Why not test her, if you’re so sure? he hissed.

The test, to be played out at the Dragon Boat Festival, would require deception. So why do you think the lovestruck scholar agreed?

What was going through Xu Xian’s head as the festival commenced and he selected the bottle of wine infused with a powdery, arson-containing mineral the color of fire and honey, of beginning and ending, of anger and passion, and poured his wife a glass? Realgar wine, believed to expose what is hidden, was not unusual during this festival. But would Bai Suzhen, new to this realm, have known anything about it?

Whatever the doting husband was thinking, it wasn’t thought that coursed through him when Bai Suzhen drank. And when she, caught unawares, couldn’t help but appear before him as her magnificent serpent self, it wasn’t thought that killed him on the spot.

*

For a long time, it killed me that, on the day of the rattlesnake, I broke my youngest sister’s heart. The baby of the family, she’d have been 10 and, so, going with my then husband and I a bit later to the temple. Before we left (and after the snake, I should think), I’d snuck around the side of the house, sunk into the grass, lit a cigarette, took a deep drag, and exhaled toward cumulus clouds.

This sister had been barely a toddler when I made my early departure from my childhood home, from this very home. The bridge back was still mere foundation. The smoking, to me a sweetness that calmed taut nerves and enabled me to keep hammering in supports, was, to this home, an intolerable sin.

Steeling myself for the drive and for waiting for ceremony’s end, I stretched and sat to stub the butt. There my baby sister stood, just yards away, frozen but for silent tears running down her pink cheeks.

*

I think that, if the boyfriend who came before the husband had carried out his three-day proposal plan, rather than telling me about it, kissing my cheek as if he already knew we were lost, I’d have married him. And if any of the handful who came after had asked, I’d have become their wife, love of their life.

*

You didn’t think the story of Bai Suzhen ended with her husband’s death, did you? Wouldn’t that be awful?

I won’t string you along. Neither does it end after she returns to Mount Emei to steal an herb that will bring her love back to life and administers it successfully. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?

*

My kid brother, especially, was and is filled with wonder for all creatures of the earth. So I don’t mean to suggest that either him or my then husband was gung-ho about killing the rattlesnake. It’s just that none of us was quite the adept viper wrangler of my imagination.

And we all knew that, even though snakes, even those armed with venom, don’t aggressively go after humans, humans thrusting sticks at their heads and waving bags in their direction were a different story.

*

Fa Hai would not be deterred from his own story. Order would prevail. The lady snake would not win. And the monk was, after all, backed by patriarchal might. So it should come as no surprise that he was able to lure Xu Xian to a temple and that he then imprisoned the scholar beneath its foundation.

*

The way I remember it, the black snake escaped its own fate (or the one my then husband and I had planned at any rate).

I want to paint you a scene. He and I, having worked up the courage, take our spots. Swallowing hard, we nod at each other. With Herculean strength, he flips the couch. I, broom bravely brandished, leap into motion. And together, we stare down … at an empty floor.

I have no memory of that moment though. And I think it likely never happened. All I know is the snake was gone, through no doing of my own.

To what new abode it had slithered, we had no idea. Back into the woods was my then husband’s guess. For my part, I was not convinced of that at all. When would it have done so? It couldn’t fit below the screen door, which was always closed. Rather, I believed it had taken up residence in the mostly unfinished basement. For the remainder of the time I lived in that house, I watched for movement every time I descended those crickety wooden stairs to throw in a load of laundry.

*

Would you believe that the rattlesnake similarly required no removal?

Here, too, the details are fuzzy. Had we returned to the green lawn decorated yellow and purple with whatever implements we’d selected? Called animal control? Developed another plan entirely?

All I know is this snake, too, was nowhere to be found—either before we left or after we returned and prepared for the guests to arrive. Nor did it make an appearance throughout the reception.

*

Did Bai Suzhen simply disappear, defeated and heartbroken, after the monk shackled her love to an eternity beneath the temple?

Of course not. As strong and entrenched as systems of order are, feminine vitality is not to be underestimated. Defiant and grieving, Bai Suzhen boiled until her love and fury erupted as a storm that overflowed the Yangtze River. A torrent swept across the land, flooding the temple.

*

That baby sister who waited on the steps for the ceremony to end with me? As an adult, she would have no recollection of our moment on the lawn. And not quite two decades later, I would officiate her wedding.

*

You know I’m not telling you a story with a moral—wait, and all will be resolved—right? The floodwaters are still raging. The scholar remains below the temple. The intolerant, myopic systems that benefit no one (even those who believe they are benefiting, who are temporarily benefiting) and destroy many are still in place.

But let me tell you one last thing about Bai Suzhen’s story, one more version, perhaps, one more prism from which to view it.

After her thousand-year training on Mount Emei, Bai Suzhen descended to earth. Belly to soil, she made her way through this new world, taking it all in slowly. Will you find it any surprise that, shortly, she came across a green snake being threatened by a man? Taken aback, she transformed into her human form.

She found it easy, once she appeared before the man as a beautiful woman, to rescue the snake.

From that moment on, the green snake, Xiaoqing, became Bai Suzhen’s lifelong companion, her confidant, her sister. Together, the two opened a pharmacy, using their knowledge to help those they could and, I’m certain, explored all the human realm had to offer in whatever forms they liked.

*

What I mean to show you is, if the van you call abode is going to have mechanical problems just as the land is heating like a god ignored, like a home exploited, like a call to ectotherms to find shade now, why not here? To soak in sweet company, bejeweled ocean, sun over tawny trails sidewinding up flaxen mountainsides can only be called good fortune and belonging, right?

What I mean is, what if we remember what Rebecca Solnit said about who is the river (we) and who is the dam (them)? What if one way of joining those still raging floodwaters is reframing the stories we tell about ourselves and others, both collectively and individually, and letting go preconceived notions? What if we get belly to earth and listen?

An Arizona rattlesnake I encountered in the Prescott National Forest a few years back.

Thank you for being here!!

♥️♽ Please help more people find this work by hitting the heart or restack buttons. Truly, it helps A TON!! ♥️♽

Please share: What are your snake experiences? What are you slowly shedding? Is there anything you always thought was highly important or inevitable that never happened for you? What have you reframed? Is there anything you’d like to reframe.

And please—