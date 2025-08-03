Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Marya Hornbacher
2d

Holly, I know I’ve said this to you directly, but I want to shout it from the rooftops - your reading of this brings it so much beauty, depth, and dimension -that’s one of your superpowers, of course ☺️ - thank you ♥️

Jonathan Foster
2d

"But I notice lately that even when we are the listener, we tend to seize on the facts we're given and start cobbling together a story of other people's reasons for being who they are, for living however they do." - Yes, so true, I see peoples faces morphing into something like projection mode when their supposedly listening, projecting onto me whatever it takes to shuffle me into already open drawers. And sometimes I wonder if all this complexity makes that more prevalent.

"It unsettles me when people respond to how I live with correctives, assumptions, a ready-made narrative arc." - I start doing this right back, arcing my own story that they can't really deal with new, scary, emotional feelings that novelty inspires. And I assume they assume I have an actual choice.

I really liked the way you wrote the ending with the solitary mare. I wonder if all the other horses are making correctives and assumptions too :)

Excellent writing, thanks so much.

