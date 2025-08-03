Hello, hello. I’m ever so glad you’re here.

Today, I have something special to share with you. I hope you enjoy this reading of a beautiful and timely piece by bestselling author and creator of the bestselling Substack Going Solo At the End of the World, Marya Hornbacher. Today’s reading is Part II. In “The Outer Banks, Part I: The Humvee,” we meet the barefoot driver of said vehicle, taking a group of tourists along a sandy beach while thunder cracks and the narrator ignores the “rules” to wear her plastic poncho and stay seated. They’re looking for glimpses of the 106 remaining wild horses roaming the Outer Banks—106 of between 5,000 and 6,000 in 1926, according to National Geographic. Part I traces the effects of human roads and climate change in the area and tells the story of the “Lost Colony” of Roanoke—a story the driver doesn’t tell. It’s a terrific read, and I suggest you hop over and check it out.

These pieces are among those that first drew me to Marya’s writing—to her distinct voice and unflinching, discerning eye. Her work has a cadence I’ve heard more than once, accurately if you ask me, described as resembling jazz—complex and rich with subtle undertones, syncopation, and harmony.

Today’s reading (the essay’s below if you’d prefer to read) weaves wonderfully into the current theme here on the Rolling Desk—our inherent wildness, the sometimes unseen threads that connect us, and our need to embrace both in this moment of history in the making. For me, the piece speaks to that second bit, our connections, in a way that’s important to the moment at hand. I’ll just say that I mean the ways we make what we make of each other and, in turn, ourselves. I’d love to hear your thoughts.

I’m grateful that Marya and I are now colleagues in an endeavor called Caravan Writers Collective. Caravan is creating a writing community that practices together and offers writers affordable dives into craft and all things publishing, based on the belief that good writing has the power to change the world. And don’t we need change right about now?

“Cape Fear: On origins and myths” by Marya Hornbacher

the thing I came for:

the wreck and not the story of the wreck

the thing itself and not the myth

the drowned face always staring

toward the sun —Adrienne Rich, "Diving into the Wreck"

Corova Beach

The Humvee driver must feel like he's got a group of giant toddlers buckled into the back.

How did the horses get here?

He tells the story again.

Can they swim?

Yes, they can swim.

Then why don't they swim to the mainland?

Why would they do that?

Where do the horses go when they die? I ask.

He glances at me in the rearview. No one else can hear me, I guess, or maybe at this point the driver and I are communicating like twins, at some sort of sub- or supra-vocal level. Maybe we have our own language, I don't know.

You heard the myth, he says. It's a question. That they just disappear.

Yeah, I say. Is it true?

He half-smiles. He's trying to decide if I really want to know.

I don’t even know if I really want to know.

Cape Lookout

I headed south from the northernmost point of the islands of the Outer Banks, up where the wild horses roam, thinking about truth and fact, origin stories and myth.

By 11 a.m., it was 96 degrees, the wind was high, and I was driving down a twisting two-lane that wound through swamps thick with cattails and weed, through towns closely guarded by stands of pine and oak, scattered shotgun shacks and trailers wrapped in kudzu vines. In under ten minutes, driving 45 mph, I passed seven Baptist churches, two Pentecostal, and a trailer with a cross mounted on its roof.

It is axiomatic that truth is not fact; and the presence of fact is not a requisite condition for belief or faith. People believe what suits them, what comforts them, what allows them to live with themselves, what supports their sense of righteousness in doing what they have always done. Human beings are terribly prone to believing the stories they prefer.

And in any case, the facts themselves are not what is meant by "history." History—like all story—is an effort to make sense of the facts. By stringing those facts into a chain, imposing a structure, constructing a narrative arc, and creating a sense of causality where all that may have existed was sequence, we demonstrate, again and again, the apparently irresistible human impulse to derive, or create, meaning from what has happened, from what has been done and what we have done. In crafting story, in creating what will be called "history," we tell ourselves not what happened, but why.

The trailer with the cross mounted on its roof also flew the scraps of a confederate flag.

This storytelling impulse—which arises, I think, from a longing for meaning, a desire to create something new, something redemptive, something good, from the raw material of events—is apparent in both the micro and macro of human life, in both personal and political realms. The driver of the Humvee knew his audience, knew the story that they wanted to hear, and that was the story he told. They wanted the myth of the "lost colony" of Roanoke, not the historical facts; the mythos serves to gloss over the chaos, and the damage, of human error, human cruelty, random chance. Where do the horses go when they die? What should he tell me? The myth or the truth? Which did I want?

I slowed the truck to a crawl in front of the trailer with a cross and the scraps of a flag when a tall, narrow man in Wranglers so loose I wondered how they stayed up stepped out onto the wooden step. He was holding something, carrying it somewhere, maybe out to his truck. He walked down the steps while I looked at him and he looked at me.

I write both fiction and nonfiction; the former serves one function for me as a writer, as it does for a reader, the latter another. But I admit there is something about facts that fascinates me, something about them that feels essential, bracing, forceful, clean. I'm drawn to them, perhaps as a matter of nothing more than character or habit of mind; and much as I feel the value and necessity of overt fiction, of mythmaking, I am always aware that storytelling, even a story constructed entirely of facts, remains just that: a construction. Even the truest, most faithfully recorded and accurately reported stories suggest a level of narrative seamlessness that is illusory, and in that sense is ultimately false. The fact that stories are reconstructed in the aftermath of any event leaves room not only for human error, the vagaries of memory, the necessary difference of perception any two individuals have of the same event, but also the differential—often much greater—between the separate stories those people tell themselves about, as Vivian Gornick puts it, "not what happened, but what it meant."

the thing itself and not the myth

the drowned face always staring

toward the sun

It happens in the personal realm as well: we curate the stories we tell—which ones, and to whom—and in that way, we slip inevitably into mythmaking. No matter how factual the events, we can't escape the effect of necessary elision—I don't need to tell anyone everything, nor does anyone need to share every fact of their lives with me. We also can't fully deny our own need to make sense of experience by selecting what matters most, distilling experience down to its essence, which is all that's ever left of what happens: not the facts of the matter but what they mean, what we make them mean. Our own lives become, then, both in others' understanding of who we are and our understanding of ourselves, a sequence of scenes: the high and the low points, the critical events, some few small, crucial details—and in that way, too, we mythologize ourselves, and rewrite or hear other people's stories so that they fit both our idea of what makes a good story, and our idea of who they are.

we are the half-destroyed instruments

that once held to a course

the water-eaten log

the fouled compass

I have shot confederate flags down before. It was stupid, and it was right, and I would do it again, but I wanted to ask the man who lived there a question.

When we tell each other our stories, we tell them as we think they'll best make sense to someone else; necessarily, we leave a lot out. But I notice lately that even when we are the listener, we tend to seize on the facts we're given and start cobbling together a story of other people's reasons for being who they are, for living however they do. We rewrite other people's pasts so that all events lead seamlessly, inevitably, to their circumstances now. It's intellectually simplistic and lends itself readily to stereotype and assumption; just at a literary level, it employs the worst and most tired of tropes.

It unsettles me when people respond to how I live with correctives, assumptions, a ready-made narrative arc. If they learn I don't want a partner, it's because I'm traumatized; if they learn I travel full time, it's because I'm running from myself. When I get enough therapy—because 40 years of it haven't done the trick, I guess, if the goal was to domesticate me once and for all—obviously I will return to the exhausting churn of romantic pursuit, at which I am very bad and about which I cannot begin to care. Sure, they tell me, I'm "doing this project" of traveling full time, but when I finish it and come to my senses, I will naturally drift back to stasis, a state that is presumed normative but which I have not occupied in my entire life. The unnatural state, for me, is static and domestic; I did my best, I stayed as long as I could, and then I had to go.

Who among us would have lived someone else's life better than we have lived our own? You?

Then cast your stone.

Myths serve a purpose—they explain phenomena, they soften the sharp edges of a fact, they give shape to the amorphous and the unknown. Every human culture of which we have record or any evidence appears to have its own body of stories, its myths, written or spoken or danced or played or sung. They serve as the repository of that culture's knowledge, understanding, interpretation, history, identity, and beliefs.

Primary among mythologies is the origin story—how the world came to be, how the land on which the culture stands came to be the land they claim as their own, how it came to be the home of the people whose story it is, how those people came into being, how they sprang up and multiplied and flourished and began to build and make and settle and create and write the story they are telling even now, and the ouroboros swallows its tail.

The origin story—the story of where a people came from, how their culture began—is often the easiest to piece together, when the remains of lost or buried or ruined civilizations are found.

It is more difficult, generally, to establish the exact mechanism of a civilization’s end.

The man in the Wranglers opened the tailgate of his truck and let it fall open. He stood at an angle, aware of me but not looking, the way a horse would do.

It wasn't that I wanted to ask why he flew that flag. I knew. I thought I knew.

I knew enough not to ask. I knew enough that I didn't want to know more.

All the stories I tell and all those I have been told, all the myths I have heard and all those I hold dear, the origin story of this nation and the story of the land on which it stands, the stories of the nations that long predate this nation and all the bones and the blood of the people buried in the land on which this nation is built, all of the cultures that lie beneath this culture's feet and all of the stories that died with those cultures and all of the cultures that remain and the stories passed down as those cultures dwindle and this culture dies, every story that I believe to be true, all the myths in which I place my faith, depend upon that man and his traitorous flag and the defiant look he shot my way, and these stories dictate that I cannot, can never, ask him why.

That's not what I would have asked, anyway, not what I wanted to ask.

I wanted to ask why he flew it like that—tattered, in scraps, tearing itself apart in the wind.

I wanted to ask him what it meant.

I pressed the gas and picked up speed and continued down the road, which led to a town called Sea Level, where collapsing shacks are set on stilts dug into shallow sand that is sliding back into the Atlantic so quickly I would almost swear I could see it move before my eyes.

It was a trick of the light, of course.

We are, I am, you are

by cowardice or courage

the one who find our way

back to this scene

carrying a knife, a camera

a book of myths

in which

our names do not appear.

Cape Fear

I'm sitting on a dock on a marsh on the sound side of the island listening to a seabird perched on a branch who seems to be saying, over and over, Uh-oh. Uh-oh. Uh-oh.

Tomorrow I'll head for Cape Fear. The driver suggested I go. It was late afternoon, we’d turned around and were heading south, back down the shore of the island toward town. The rain had passed and the sun was hot and steam was rising from the wet sand, from our bodies packed into the Humvee, I could see it rising from the horses' flanks.

Do the stallions have one mate or several?

The stallions fight each other for mares. The mares they win become a part of the stallion's harem.

[Dumb jokes about women and men.]

Are there any loners?

Yes, the driver said. Occasionally, there's a bachelor stallion who doesn't create a harem. Doesn't fight the other stallions, doesn't breed.

[Dumb jokes about men who don't fight and don't breed.]

And occasionally, the driver interrupted, there's a female loner. It's very rare. I'd say less than one percent of the time. But it happens.

He lifted his left hand just slightly—arm hanging over the door—and I followed the arc of the gesture with my eyes.

There was a solitary chestnut mare, muscular and slight, hidden in a stand of twisted oaks. The driver slowed. She lifted her head and saw us; she paused, then turned toward the trees, her flank glinting like a penny in the sun.

And then she was gone, and I watched the dunes roll by.

