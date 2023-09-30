Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Kerala Goodkin's avatar
Kerala Goodkin
Oct 12, 2023

Thank you for lovely story, mention, and prompt. I always feel torn between the stable chaos of my family life and the pull of the open road. I long for solitude but can't help but feel antsy on the rare occasions when I have it. I fantasize about living a more nomadic existence, but I hate packing and thrive on the routine and consistency of my day-to-day life. In the end, for me, home and travel work together to make me appreciate both!

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Debbie Farner's avatar
Debbie Farner
Sep 30, 2023

I’m so loving all your writings. Thanks.

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