I’m so glad you’re here.

Today’s post is a slight deviation from what I had planned. But I wanted to share my past week or so. I thought at first it didn’t necessarily fit the Rolling Desk’s current theme—our wildness. But I was wrong.

I think I must have been a hungry kid.

You don’t realize you’re out of the woods until you’re nearly there. (You don’t mean this as a metaphor.) On the way in, days back, you settled into the change the way sleep takes you, same old same old, nothing to see here and then, suddenly, another realm. And only on contemplation do you realize there was some liminal space where your pillow had one edge in one world, one in the other.

You took a right off the main highway at some point. And then at another, your foot on the gas pedal eased ever so slightly. You cracked the window. You felt the girth of pine-colored pines and apple-colored soil on either side of you, at once sturdy and supple, ancient and neophyte. You smelled the lake in the air before you spotted it. And when you couldn’t be certain whether the blue light spilling from clots of canopy was water or sky, your shoulders dropped, and your lips tugged upward.

Hungry for things to be good, I mean.

This week, when I had a bad medication reaction and realized, finally, after pushing it aside, doing around it, ugh-ing through it that ignoring it wasn’t an option, I went straight for bed. Go. Now. This an urgent plea, from a younger self. You can sleep till this is over. Her, my desperate want to already be at the other side was willing us, willing to smother us.

And I did drift quickly away, again and again, returning to the blankets, over and over, after each bout of nausea pulled me to my feet.

Then when that stage had gone the way of the day—when the world beyond the curtains was no longer a downy nestling, mouth wide, nor a fledgling testing, but instead a creature of dusk, soaring silently, yellow eyes scanning unblinkingly—I, too, strategized how I’d fill my empty belly once more. Even as nothing sounded palatable, even as it seemed nothing ever would, I planned for the return of the joy of nourishment.

I heard the voice of my mom, that extra gentle tone reserved for bedside nursing, “Oh, honey, I know you’re hungry, but you wanna take it easy at first.” So I know this readiness for what’s next has long dwelt in me.

Now, you feel it first, the leaving. You feel it in the way the knowledge of being watched snaps into conscious awareness, a thrilling reminder of how small a part of you conscious awareness is. The shoulders outside your windows widen. Field-colored fields and metal-colored gates and rusty train tracks flank you.

The “watcher” is the pavement sprouting buildings and signs and that ubiquitous weathered and leathered man propped slantwise against a wooden post, not far from a bike with a wide saddle and a gleaming muffler and a torque so low you can almost hold it to your ear like a seashell and hear the roar of its throttle. The “watcher” is the mother, body a scale, toddler on hip plate, plastic grocery bags dangling from shoulder plate, a kid on either side cajoled, or not, to match her pace. It’s the glass doors of fast food joints swinging open and shut, open and shut, and the growing traffic and the more up ahead.

And your body registered it without “you” knowing.

You remember the lists: What’s gone wrong. What might, should, can be done about each item. The “regular” to-dos. The extras. You remember how, lately, whatever you do is a finger over a hole in a crumbling dam.

My first night home from the hospital as a newborn, so I’m told, I slept through the night. Not a peep.

I imagine the sleep I fell into—not the sleep that came in bouts but the sleep at then end of that day earlier this week, the sleep that came after dragging myself into the kitchen for electrolytes, plain rice, and half a banana—was like that first night.

From a stoplight, you watch a man out ahead on the road, up near the sign marking a jump up in speed, face like a beet. You can see that, the ruddiness of jowls, even from this distance. And you can see, too, he’s absorbed in something only he can watch. It’s just out in front of and above him. You strain, but you’re too far to see if his lips are moving. Then you notice his feet. Or rather, you take in that they totter over the line, back and forth, so he bobs as he moves slowly forward, lane, shoulder, lane.

Your mind keeps turning the same questions: How did I miss the signs? How did I fall so wholly for a shiny veneer? How can it be that every system is broken and that, the further I get into it, the more mess I uncover?

You feel the fool, recalling how you thought you’d bought yourself ease—an investment toward your future, a symbol of you being a person who could make smart decisions and own nice things and not be simply getting by, which kind of feels like it’s been the case for a while now. That snuck up on you. Didn’t it?

It’s an illusion anyway, you tell yourself, again, the notion we have any control.

Your shoulders rise. All you want to do is spin words, weave disparate ideas, make little gifts wrapped in packages you call essay or story or poem. All you want to do is salve what needs healed.

You haven’t added up the time you’ve labored on projects you never wanted, contorting your body into spaces not meant to be accessed—and not just you but also friends. Nor have you totaled the amounts you’ve put on the credit card. You haven’t finished the list of things you haven’t gotten to yet. You haven’t taken a shower in your new home because you haven’t figured out the problems with the pumps. You haven’t tallied—is it tally-able?—the anxiety.

I mean hungry for good things.

On my first plane ride, I’m told, I was delighted. This was back in the days when gates were scenes—think a woman alone, nose to pane, ashy wisps escaping a low bun, the slow roll of a plane taxiing to the runway on the other side of the glass, think a man, jumping to his feet and then sitting back down, up then down, up then glancing between a still-closed gate and a fistful of still-plastic-wrapped roses. This was back when you were served a complimentary meal on a ceramic plate with stainless steel cutlery, when there was a smoking section and flutes of bubbly and probably flying corks.

It wasn’t just the clouds that had me wrapt. I was, apparently, able to roam the aisles, making fast friends from row to row. If I remember the tale correctly, I toddled up to an older couple in first class and watched quilted land sail below with them.

It was while churning over those same lists and frustrations, the spot between pillow and cheek still damp, that sleep had wrapped its arms around you. So you were surprised but also not surprised when you were awoken into the soft pewter of space before dawn has finished dawning by a shrill call you knew by instinct meant power and felt unburdened. You floated from bed and followed the trail to the creek’s edge, recollecting the way sunset had drizzled its magic paint, before crawling back under the covers.

At a breakfast of sausage, eggs, hash browns, and watermelon the color of lemons, your friends commented on the eagle that had called just before dawn. They, closer to the creek, had heard a flurry of trumpeting and, on their own walk to the water’s edge, had seen five geese where six had floated the previous day.

You’ll think of the line of young mergansers, their tangerine beaks and burnt orange domes, how they plopped and swam off in a busy line at some signal not for you. You’ll think of the pair of wood-colored snakes you startled near a fallen log come nursemaid, how one slid, sleekly, thinly, up the log and lifted its head, an S tasting. You’ll think of the osprey you watched from the back of a paddle board, how it dove twice, coming up empty each time, how its cream-colored belly disappeared into sun. You’ll think of sliding backward, the rush of cold water closing over your head in a deep pocket of the creek. You’ll think of the your camping mates, one of whom will give you the best camping chair you’ve had as a housewarming gift, and the nighthawks and the sunset-colored clouds, your sunset-colored van, the sunset-colored everything. And you’ll think, these are the storers of hope.

Then, less than a week later, you’ll find yourself parked up in another forest. And the trees! The trees. You’ll lean back in your new reclining chair and look up into a ballet of branches. The next day, your friend will wrap her arms around a trunk and not touch a quarter of it. You’ll clink glasses and sip tequila the color of chestnut honey.

You’ll have just cooked your first shared meal on the stove in your new home (no bother that you still have to build that stove a frame). And before that, you’ll have spent the day with friends who’ve met you for the third time in a month to help you sort out the most pressing, most dangerous project you find yourself stuck with.

And you’ll wake the next morning to hike with the same friends to a turquoise lake so clear the bottom’s a treasure map. Together, you’ll find a tucked-away spot and hike down to the water’s edge and spot a tombstone and ponder how it got there. As you move along the trail beneath the canopy, a tall white dog, slowed by age, will occasionally pass you, fluffy tail brushing the skin of your arm. He’s the third in your traveling friends’ trio—rescued by them in another forest a handful of years back. And you’ll feel honored he’s lost a bit of his timidity around you. When he peels past you after a rabbit, you’ll grin at the pyrenees pup you see in his place.

So maybe you were wrong. Maybe it is a metaphor. It’s just not the familiar one.

I think this, too, is what it is to be wild—to curl into a fetal position and wait for pain to lift, to know when to pull in and that you’ll get back up and go at it again. To fill your belly, to feel your emptiness. To give in to what is and to renewal and to who you’ve always been and who you’re becoming.

Thank you for being here. Connecting with you here is like finding another storer of hope, like taking flight, like learning and relearning all the facets of our fierce and tender wildness. Your likes and shares and restacks (I do a little happy dance when you hit that little recycle button!) make me giddy.

Thank you to paid subscribers. If you’ve found these weekly posts to be gifts and you’ve been thinking about taking a turn adding to the “gas” fund, now would be a fabulous time. Your support helps keep this desk, this rolling home, this tumbleweed of a writing, evolving woman rolling.

Thank you however you subscribe or if you don’t and you’re just here to have a peep. Your reading and listening give my words a home.

I want to share another way to support my work and get a whole lot of value in return!

If you’re a (an aspiring) writer, try out one of the workshops I’m hosting through

. Our next season (fall / spring Down Under), “Tap into the Power of Your Writing,” is going to be, well, powerful.

Not shying away from confidence is a skill I’m stepping into. So I’ll tell you I’ve been told I’m an effective, dynamic instructor. The feedback I get after workshops I host is specific and delighted. Participants come away with practical tools for writing and self-editing going forward. And all my workshops are generative—meaning you’ll do a lot of writing in session and leave with drafts and starts and movement on works in progress.

And, PS, though it broke my brain a little 😜, I figured out how to offer some workshops to better suit Down Underers (in September) and some to accommodate UK/European time zones (in October).

In September, I’m leading two workshops (links below are for a 25% discount that will last one week for y’all Rollers):

Asking is another skill I’m stepping into. So I’ll say this. I’m in love with the writing community we’re building with the Caravan. Our most recent paid subscriber (Neal Karlen, author of This Thing Called Life: Prince’s Legacy On + Off the Record, Babes in Toyland: The Making and Selling of a Rock n’ Roll Band, and a host of titles in between!!) says this: “I supported your work because taking just one class (Marya’s character thang) was so HELPFUL and you all are so KIND and SUPPORTIVE! (sadly anomalous—at least in other organized writerly conclaves I've dipped my pinky toe in, then usually fled shrieking in horror!) So THANKS!"

And I need sign-ups for the paid offerings in order to deepen and expand the value of my work with the collective. So if any of these sounds like it’ll add value to your writing life or the writing life of a writer you love, please sign up or give one as a gift.

Remember, take advantage of the 25% discount links above—register for before next Sunday.

Don’t miss out on the entire roster, as my fellow Caravan founders

and

have some fabulous offerings on the line-up. And

’s Write-Ins are not to be missed.

BROWSE CARAVAN'S NEXT SEASON: TAP INTO THE POWER OF YOUR WRITING

FOR THE COMMENTS , What things are the storers of your hope? Do you sometimes feel like we missed the signs, fell for a shiny veneer, and now every system is broken? Who stores your lightness or where do you find your unburdening? Do you remember your first plane ride? What’s your favorite meal? And that bird of wood, right?!

SUBSCRIBE TO THE ROLLING DESK

Take to the road in a pearl-colored van called Vivian van Gogh with Holly Starley