You must get good at ducking. Or catching. With your hands and various other body parts. Never your head.

You must check whether a new camp or gym shower produces hot water before setting bottles on a slightly askew caddy, nodding at towel and robe in waiting, and dropping your skivvies.

You must laugh—

When your belly’s whisper turns hiss, and you think, I got you, girl, because, not only have you accomplished much this day (filling your propane tank among the checked-off tasks), also one helping of the spicy, meaty chili you made three nights ago remains, and so you toss the chili into a pot (and throw in tortilla chips and cheese because why not) and open the tank valve and turn the stove knob and hold the flame to the burner and—nothing.

Or when you find a “gone fishing” note on the office door of the RV park you’ve rushed to just in time for a client meeting, so you race, carefully, back down the wooden stairs, dark and slick with rain, and the random people milling about give you a sympathetic, perplexed shake of their heads to, “Do you happen to know the Wi-Fi password?”

Or when you race to another park, cold and cloud having drained your house battery to within minutes of its protective shutdown mode, and all you can think of is your full freezer and your refrigerated medicine and how long in shutdown mode is too long, and the note on its office door says, “Closed. Come back soon.”

Or when you realize the fresh water intake receiver has no threads, so you must simply hold fill hose in place, water trickling onto the back bumper, the ground, your legs, and, despite your best efforts, inside, and the only mechanism to let you know the tank’s full is a satisfied burp followed by a spray gushing gleefully back at you.

You must figure out how to be somewhere at each month’s end with a doorstep to which your medication can be delivered.

You must tear away the insulated window coverings the instant the sun, of a gray afternoon, slips through the pall to yawn and stretch long, half-awake rays. And you must snap them back in place the moment the shroud closes once more.

When you’ve crouched beneath the flipped-up countertop extension to organize the fridge—especially if the countertop is at that moment holding, say, dinner or your laptop or both (and it is, or else it wouldn’t be flipped up)—you must not stand up straight.

You must hook the bungee cords in place, lock the sliding refrigerator cabinet door, slip the metal pin into its slot at the base of the pantry, store the stepping stool, put the kettle and fruit basket in the sink, and remove all items from the countertop before leaving.

If staying somewhere “sketchy” or questionably permitted, you must do these things before nestling under the covers for the night.

You must always leave the keys in the key nook.

You must take full advantage of the calisthenics built into your life. Stretch (duck if you’ve recently driven, especially if you took a sharp left because, Wait, what is that strange-looking carving, half-tree, half-cowgirl? or bumped slowly over a rocky, potholed path) to restack bowls and plates. Raise up on tiptoes to pull the fresh tin of Earl Gray from the back of the cabinet. Squat. Use your center, not your back, to slide the pantry out. Drop to yogi squat to retrieve pots and pans, open propane valve, turn compost handle.

You must talk to everyone hungry for an ear. Even—especially—when you’re tired or grumpy or in a rush. You’ll meet the lavender farmer allergic to lavender. Larry, Gary, and Terry. The tiny tall never grandmother who knows she needs to see her oncologist but keeps putting it off. The mother who could no longer make rent with a tent and two toddlers and a flash in her raven-colored eyes you recognize, who will say, “Living inside doesn’t really work for my family, anyway.”

This does not apply to men whose want is for their words to be coins in a machine that responds, “You’re so knowledgeable.”

You must remember to fill all the things that need filled. Diesel. Propane. Fresh water. House battery. Backup batteries. Or to empty all that needs emptied. Gray water. Compostable toilet. Garbage and recycling. You must replenish or void whenever opportunity arises.

Your heart is not one of the former. Nor is the part of you that is vessel to take in among the latter.

On some mornings, you’ll hit the road early. Rolling toward the sun rolling, it seems, toward you as earth twirls, you’ll move to the rhythm of marmalade and gold spilling into navy, into clouds, into you and know, in that moment, no distinction.

You’ll wake in that space when those who move through ink and starlight by whisker and reflective retina are not quite preparing for rest but close, and the lids of those who move in daylight are not yet fluttering. Craning for the night voices, you’ll note the break in rain and slip outside. You’ll catch the glimmer of a parenthesis in the eastern sky, and throw your head back to watch its slow trek toward dawn, toward disappearing to restart.

On a random Tuesday, you’ll be puttering and notice that, say, that spot for the recycling bin, out of the way but both accessible and untippable, was just right or clattering on the keyboard and feel the vanilla-tobacco from the candle trickle up your nostrils and let out an involuntary sigh of delight.

You’ll pull on raincoat and beanie and headlamp, march into the night, and crouch before the belligerent tank. Unscrewing and rescrewing the regulator hose from/into the OPD valve, each time popping back in to try the stove knob and back out to cry, “But why?”, you’ll cuss and shiver and shake off wet drops and then remember to laugh. When it occurs to you you’ve, by now, tried rescrewing with the valve open at least once, you’ll imagine the safety mechanism you surely triggered and try a quick reset and then a hard reseat, which involves some waiting for hour-long minutes and some inching open of valves and knobs to release all undue pressure. And at last, you’ll cry, “Ha!” and, soon, dip heated chips with strings of melted cheddar into piping chili and eat till your belly can take no more.

A somewhat befuddled Larry, who has keys to the office, will track down the router and call down the password. Once you pair that with the correct network (not the one with the name of the park), you’ll discover that, inside at your desk, you’ll stay connected only if you leave the door wide open. Donning coat and scarf, you’ll ring your client, and the next hour will pass in delicious discussion about the nuances of her gorgeous essay.

Leaving the indefinitely closed office, you’ll notice an unused 15-amp outlet on the front of the building. You’ll hesitate only for a moment before plugging in—just as the house batteries shut themselves off. And when, less than a minute later, they come back to life, and you watch 565 watts slowly spill into the bank, you’ll eat a piece of chocolate even though it’s far too early for chocolate. And when, two hours later, the proprietor arrives and simply nods his understanding and sells you a riverfront spot for the next two nights at a discount, you’ll want to throw your arms around him. Instead, you’ll take a lap and watch snow geese circle, their high-pitched, guttural calls falling from the sky.

You’ll anticipate sunny days when it’s solar supplying the wattage for free.

You’ll anticipate refilling the fresh water tank on hot, sunny days.

You’ll wake one morning, after downpours, plural, and days, plural, of using heating pads sparingly in lieu of heater to preserve power, wait for your kettle to sing, fill a steaming mug, pull away the window covers, and see a world bathed in white gold. You’ll throw open the doors and spring to the ground and feel your cheeks rosen to soft warmth. Little rainbow splotches will throw themselves from the crystals in the windows across honey-colored cabinets and walnut desk and faux-brick walls.

Later, you’ll take your laptop to an outdoor table and drop onto a mostly dry bench. No longer coy, the sun will sink into your back and shoulders and head, and you’ll close your eyes and take it in and feel your bones and sinews vibrate.

You’ll climb to the top of the van to fix the broken fan rain cover, whose right corner keeps jostling open, causing a small leak between stove and desk. You’ll stand erect and breathe deeply and turn in a small circle. The river, liquid charcoal, will wink. A flock of songbirds whose name you don’t yet know will lift from naked branches and show you their bellies, dark and plump, and make a half-loop toward the water. A second flock, these smaller with bellies of white and delicate-tipped wings will take to the air and half-loop in the opposite direction. Two plump geese will waddle-stroll below, peering back as if interrupted mid-gossip when you shift, and the van creaks.

The further south you roll, the louder the not-so-distant desert’s howl, and the more you’ll long for its gamey tongue.

In a green field with a red barn, you’ll flip on your hot water heater for the first time and chuckle at your nerves. When its pressure valve is hot to the touch, you’ll turn the shower faucet right for heat (because, after all, everything else was wired backward, why not this too?). Feeling the flow warm, you’ll let out a small squeal and step in. Water from your own shower so hot it pinkens your skin will gush from its head over yours and down your back, its touch exquisite.

