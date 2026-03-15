Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Lovie's avatar
John Lovie
Mar 15

Well, if Washington State Ferries are technology, then yes. Travel drama started early. A text from a friend alerted us that the ferry we'd been planning to take from Clinton to Mukilteo was cancelled - mechanical on the Kitsap. We'd have to drive around, and we'd need to leave immediately. Fortunately we were ready, and the neighbor who was taking us to the Paine Field was available to leave then too. We made it in plenty of time.

As for the sky, the view from 33,000 feet is high cloud above, snow covered Sierras below.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly Starley
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
Mar 16

This is a wise report of how to remain sane while dealing with bumpkins. Navigating the perils of needing wifi for traveling work is something most folks wouldn’t even consider as they daydream about the freedom of becoming a nomad. Thank you for this peek behind the mask and a dose of reality you cope with every day.

Starlink is surely tempting.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly Starley
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Holly Starley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture