1. A spacious, far-too clean warehouse on our hometown university’s vocational campus. We (you and I) have enrolled in our first quarter of early-college credits. We’re in our youthful mercurial era. We’re paper dolls with painted-on panties and changeable outfits. We’re here to try on badass: woman with pouty lips and come-hither lashes who scoffs when men assume she needs them to fix leaks or change tires. But the instructor is the little boy in the crowd to our empress’s new clothes: Look, look! Can’t you see? She’s wearing what she always wears. He means demure: girl who wields wide-eyed, gleaming-smiled listening as sextant.

Instructing the class to take out socket sets, he strides to our work station and uses our set to air demo gripping the nut with the socket and allowing the ratchet to do the work. “Now”—he nudges the chocks he just placed around our car’s tires after using our jack to show the class how to safely lift the car and winks—“make sure these babies are in place before getting underneath the car.” When he slides under ours, we try to wedge in next to him. But his arms block our view of the undercarriage.

2. An open-air shop, bays haphazardly scattered around the perimeter, teeming with men in grease-stained uniforms, unaware the two girls, not yet 17, standing at the desk in the center, chins raised, Dr. Martens planted on firm cement, are there, in part, for protection. Decades later, we’ll still be able to pull up our bestie’s amber and ash stare, darting away when we try to meet it, how it felt to have syllables tumble back down our throat still unformed. We’ll never speak of the car chase. The men in gray will fix the oil pan, damaged when she dropped off a curb she’d jumped, just in time to fly through an almost-red light. We’ll never know a future in which we didn’t each slip images—the rage turning her boyfriend’s freckled boy face into a man’s, his fingers gripping the wheel as he raced up alongside us, veering closer—into the containers we’d been taught to build for such things.

3. A twenty-four-hour tire repair / truck stop somewhere in the Mojave. We’ll have no memory of how we summoned a tow. Only the engulfing aroma of rubber and the light like its own sun pouring from the slightly cracked garage door when we went out for a smoke and to catch our breath. We were racing, us and our three passengers, like a silent shot through pewtering marmalade. We were conjuring the clubs we’d get into with our fake IDs, the shops we’d devour in Haight-Ashbury. Then, BANG. And a force jerked us left, bent on ripping the steering wheel from our hands and throwing us into the semi flying past. The sudden clarity came over us like a bubble. The screams from the backseat were outside it. So too the thud, thud, thud, screech on endless repeat. And the violent shuddering. We gave in just a tad to the unseen might, almost riding it, like using someone’s own momentum to toss them over your shoulder, held on tight, resisted the urge to yank right, tapped the brakes. We found the side of the highway. We stopped. Hello, we said silently to the calm-amid-storm we understood had long been living in our body.

4. No garage here. Only the shoulder of a crow-black Appalachian byway. Only white-gray smoke billowing from a still-closed hood. Only holding still, hands still on the wheel, because maybe, if we don’t move, neither will time, which is the only way our closest friend here won’t take her last breath as billow turns to wisp.

Grief can become mirror. If we could see the future we can’t stop, we’d know looking into this one will make it impossible not to sign divorce papers and buy a 26-foot Chevy Leprechaun RV and park by a river and pretend to fish and weep into pink shag carpet and tape a photo of her to the cupboard. In it, she’s dancing in a neon green spotlight, head back, eyes closed, completely herself, completely free.

5. Wouldn’t there have been a garage? Yes, we blew another head gasket six years later. This time, the lifeless beast alongside a highway, in a snowstorm, is our new-to-us Toyota 4x4 pickup with the 31-inch tire upgrade and a box of our own design in the bed: three compartments—one for wardrobe, one for kitchen, and one for adventure gear—with a roll-up mattress on top. We’ve just had a send-off, where friends signed the box in colored markers and passed out on couches or, in one case, the hallway.

To turn back would be to unravel the neat spool we’ve made of the knot of questions around starting over—again. So we rent a U-haul truck with a tow hitch, put our bike inside at night, and pull the lifeless 4x4 across two states to a friend’s curb. There it will sit until we’ve earned enough to have a rebuilt engine installed. Ah, there’s the garage.

6. Does a Jiffy Lube bay for an oil change count? How about if we slide from the cab of a ruby-red van whose rear compartment we’ve built into a home? How about if we face the Catalina Mountains so the desert whips our hair and cools desert-pinked cheeks? How about if we’ve noticed the silver camper van in the next bay and the kind-eyed driver? How about if, when he lopes over and says our van is nice, we just give him a wry nod and say, “Yours too,” even though a part of us already knows the two of us will, at some point down the road, share adventures, ruby and silver tucked into wild? How about if, in a handful of months, we’ll barrel along a potholed “road” in the Land of the Midnight Sun, and when we step out to take in a towering glacier, he’ll laugh and say, “You’re hard to keep up with”?

7. A two-bay shop with soft brown couches and an arcade game in the office / waiting room—the main setting for what will become a Groundhog’s day week in a place that spells haiku backward. “Here’s what my code reader says,” we’ll tell the mechanic, noting we palpated the hoses and found no tears or oily residue indicative of a leak; we’re stumped by how intermittently she suddenly loses power going up a hill. She is our new, new-to-us home on wheels, a milk-white 23-footer with a three-burner stove and oven, a shower with fantastic pressure whose water heater doesn’t trip the breaker so long as everything else gets turned off while in use, and a cozy bed. And despite ourselves, we’re starting to fall for the ornery old behemoth.

Thank you for being here!! Thanks for being part of my reason for deep observation and deepening craft.

♥️♽ Please help more people find this work by hitting the heart or restack buttons or sharing in the comments. Truly, you wouldn’t believe how much your engagement helps!! ♥️♽

For the comments: Has grief ever been a mirror for you? What pops into your mind when you think of garages you’ve waited in for some sort of repair or other?

PS. The answer to last week’s riddle , should you care to get specific about it all, is in number 7 (which features the garage from which this post was drafted).

PPS. The intermittent power loss got solved after four days at that garage and a week in the town that reads haiku backward. And we’re off again, Vivian and me—and you.

And please—