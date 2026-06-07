Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
6d

This would make a great limited series, starring you.:) Each episode a new garage, new helpers, new interlopers.

I can relate to grief as mirror. But in my case, it’s often very fogged up and it takes its sweet time to reveal who’s starting back at me.

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Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
7d

Oh, what you did with this piece is pure joy and fun. Though the lived experience of it in the moment, I'm imagining, not so much.

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