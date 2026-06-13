Essays interrogating the state of the world

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANGEL EMILIO CHÉVERE

To give voice to the voiceless, speak truth to power, and other righteous clichés have been among the primary drivers of my lifelong urge to put words to the page. As a baby journalist decades ago, my approach was driven and naive. These posts are my way of capturing the nuances of a world fallen gravely ill, a world riddled by historical ills, a world that also contains the salve.

A special feature of this section is a three-part reported essay on the state of immigration in the United States at the opening of the second Trump administration, “Shark’s Mouths,” based on a series of interviews with a humanitarian aid volunteer at the US/Mexico border and, through her, a handful of people who’ve migrated or are attempting to migrate to the United States.

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The Avoiding of Landfills Holly Starley · May 24 Before I set (back) out on the road full-time—this time in a new van I called Vivian; this time closing in on 50; this time after a long terrible, beautiful stint of pain and an autoimmune diagnosis and the good fortune of knowing how deeply my people love me and of beginning to know that allowing them to is a way of loving myself—I had something to deal with. Or rather, I had some things to deal with. Read full story

Choices Holly Starley · Feb 22 A girl, 5 maybe 6, languishes at the center of a small footbridge at the side of the field. Her body, in an awkward, not quite crouch, lists in one direction and then the other. Her eyes, glossy and unfocused, follow the same path. Dark hair falls below her ears, a few strands matted to damp cheeks. A jacket sits askew on her shoulders, the zipper halfway up one side, a tiny tongue out to the other, which would flap if there were a breeze. Read full story

let's Holly Starley · Feb 1 i’ve missed you. i’ve not known what I wanted to say. i’ve wanted to say everything. i’ve wanted to say nothing. Read full story

The Length and Width of Slats Holly Starley · October 5, 2025 Of an afternoon, I’ll open slatted shades over south-facing window above this temporary desk that already feels like mine. Me, nomad, van parked in the long drive of my brother’s home. Me, about to cross the line we call midlife. Me, uncertain of what comes next. On the slanted south wall next to me, a long, shimmery line will dance. And when the stone-and-sand tiger-striped boy cat prowls in, hungry for a hand on his belly, he’ll spot the shimmer and crouch, body the shape of attention. With the lasso of his emerald gaze, he’ll snare it. Then he’ll pounce, certain he’ll soon hold light in his paws. Read full story

We Can Hold Many Things Holly Starley · September 21, 2025 For the last few weeks, the Rolling Desk has taken a brief hiatus from new posts (paid subscriptions paused). Today, I’d planned to continue sharing highlights from the various roads this desk rolls along. (Last week, it was a path I call Body Tales, aka Tales from a Progressive Diagnosis Read full story

Help Holly Starley · August 24, 2025 Sand cradles the pads of my feet. A gentle breeze, I’m reminded, changes everything. This small white bird wades and then lifts off, breast and beak the shape of grace, glides low. In the diamonds of afternoon light, it’s a creature made of surf, returned to surf. Read full story

We Are a Many-Feathered Creature Holly Starley · July 20, 2025 I’m pouring through drafts, tossing aside the brand-new, squinting sideways at the half-finished, circling in on the almost there. Me, hawk. I find the rising thermal of the blank page and sigh. Here, I can let go. Read full story

"Lucky" Holly Starley · April 27, 2025 Hello, all. Thank you for being here. It is my great fortune to have you rolling with me. Today’s piece is slightly different from those typically published on the Rolling Desk, largely in terms of length, perhaps also scope. I’ll let you decide. I first drafted a (very different) version of “Lucky” more than two years ago and have pulled it out to work on it here and there since, never quite able to land it. Having finally found its voice, its time, I initially planned to submit it to a few choice journals. But I thought of you, of sharing it with you. And it felt right. Read full story

I Want to Sing You a Song of Joy Holly Starley · December 4, 2024 I’ve been thinking a lot about purpose lately—why I write, what I hope to become in this one brief life I have. So when I got wind of a planned action by Julia Serano for people to raise our collective voices today—to say as one we see the current and pending attack on trans rights, and by extension, LGBTQ+ rights (and by extension human rights, no?), and it is not OK—I wanted to join the chorus. ( Read full story

Disagree Strongly Holly Starley · November 10, 2024 Early last month, I attended an antiracist conference. A presenter had us all stand. He’d divided the stage into sections. He made statements. After each, we’d filter into one of five Scotch-taped divides—“strongly disagree,” “disagree,” “neutral,” “agree,” “strongly agree.” Read full story

Sharks’ Mouths: A Political Landscape Long Feared by Immigration Advocates

Sharks' Mouths II: Two Truths and So Many Lies Holly Starley · July 6, 2025 This is the second installment of a three-part reported story, “Sharks’ Mouths: A Political Landscape Long Feared by Immigration Advocates,” developed in conversation with a humanitarian aid volunteer at the US/Mexico border. Her name and identifying details, along with those whose stories she’s connected me to, have been changed for their protection. Read full story