Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherry Chidwick, Storyteller's avatar
Sherry Chidwick, Storyteller
3d

My younger years looked wholly different from yours, but your writing is so strong here, I almost feel like I was there.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly Starley
Elizabeth Beggins's avatar
Elizabeth Beggins
1d

"What now...?"

Oh, how the days never felt rushed or even incomplete. Scrumptious memories here, Holly. The Equal packets made my teeth ache a little, but who am I to talk given the Sweet and Low in the iced tea? Sugar was always better, though. I love how you personified Hey. It seems like you had fun writing this one!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly Starley
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Holly Starley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture