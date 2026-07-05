Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Christa Dillman's avatar
Christa Dillman
3d

"heaping them like triple scoops of

ice cream into cups they’d barely known were empty."

OH, I just love this imagery! Such beauty in the flow.

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1 reply by Holly Starley
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
5d

I read these Holly , loved them so much I came back to them when time allowed to read again... properly!

These lines, in the first poem... a nostalgic bite of my younger days I try not to allow to taste bitter;

"Do you remember

staying up longer than moon

for the cocoon of “me too,”

the we in the wound?"

I miss the laughter in me, the wild child that is still, essentially me, the one that ignored necessity and responsibility and did it anyway! I miss dancing with life!

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1 reply by Holly Starley
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