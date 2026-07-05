Hi my friends!

I should have announced already that the Rolling Desk will come to you fortnightly for the next few months. Call it summer schedule. Call it self-imposed limits. Know it’s because I only want to bring you my best as I gather glimpses from the road, inner and outer, and try on new forms in which to share them with you.

Today, two poems.

A Letter

I miss you

feels trite.

Do you remember

staying up longer than moon

for the cocoon of “me too,”

the we in the wound?

Just yesterday

yes was a given—

that summit, that plunge

that distance. Once,

you cycled 98 miles,

grass and sea flying

like disheveled locks. What now

of whim, dear old me?

Mother of Pearl

At about the time we descended to the

belly of the stadium for brats and garlic fries, it

came to me that I would not fare well the next

day. Let’s be real. I knew this event would take me out

even before I slept, early, while everyone else, to make up

for time apart, for words misheard, played card games and

gathered memories made of loud laughter,

heaping them like triple scoops of

ice cream into cups they’d barely known were empty.

“Jedna si jedina!” the B.H. fans cheered. And I didn’t

know if I’d have kicked myself more for not going.

Looking down onto the green field, left toward three

mirrors for faces, I knew. I want. It’s part of me. Everything. Only

now, I pay for what was normal in days behind a wall. Invisible,

opaque, it swallows my words, my brightness, my vision.

Perhaps, this response is message, deposited in layers of

quietude, nacre secreted to protect the soft mantle of me.

Rarely do I sit in merit inherent. Perhaps tears

shed—as inexhaustible ache, as my mother

tells the story, draped in shawl, of her grandmother

unwilling, choiceless, leaving her children in an orphanage—are

valve, recalling the grain of doubt lodged years or ages back.

We are, all of us, stunning, spiral. We are, none of us,

xeroxes. Perhaps returning to me has nothing to do with saying

yes to all or watching for goals under sun mid chants of,

“Zmajevi!” Perhaps a new dragon, iridescent, is still forming.

Both of these poems had their beginning in Paul Corman-Roberts ’ Monday Night Poetry , whose world-opening constraints I can’t recommend highly enough.

Both are dedicated to those who knew all too well about flare-ups and invisible illnesses and the need to adapt to the new you.

Thank you for being here!! Thanks for being part of my reason for deep observation and deepening craft.

♽ ♥️ Please help more people find this work by hitting the heart or restack buttons or sharing in the comments. Truly, you wouldn’t believe how much your engagement helps the algorithm show this work to new readers!! ♥️♽

For the comments : What parts of the “old you” do you miss? Have you been watching any fútbol? Do you think constraints imposed on our lives, like constraints imposed on writing, can really be pathways to freedom—limiting our options in a good way and forcing us to make choices we may not have otherwise seen? Did you catch the “constraints” (forms) of these two poems?

And please—