Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Collaborations, interviews, and curations

You’ll find a host of amazing people here: Interviews and a series of co-interviews with writers and roamers and people working to make the world they want to see. Features. A series by both me and guest authors on the kindness of strangers. Curated lists of posts and writers not to miss.

One Woman's Slow Shedding

Holly Starley
·
May 3
One Woman's Slow Shedding

When we spotted a six-foot black snack beneath our couch, my then husband and I had been married for maybe three years.

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The Things Not Named

Holly Starley
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December 7, 2025
The Things Not Named

Won’t you please join Joshua Doležal and me

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We Always Roll toward the Sun

Holly Starley
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October 26, 2025
We Always Roll toward the Sun

Hello, my friends.

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"On Origins and Myths"

Holly Starley and Marya Hornbacher
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August 3, 2025
"On Origins and Myths"

Hello, hello. I’m ever so glad you’re here.

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Poppies at Dawn with Love

Holly Starley and Susie Mawhinney
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July 27, 2025
Poppies at Dawn with Love

This post kicks off a series called “Kicking Up Beauty,” inspired by two exchanges, the first between us two authors here and the second I’ll call “the gifts of the Davids.” The sealing of a friendship between authors David E. Perry and David Knowles

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One Woman's Gaping Maw

Holly Starley
·
May 25, 2025
One Woman's Gaping Maw

Have you ever longed to see a bear in the wild? That ambling gait. The sturdy, soft shape of powerful shoulders. Those pools for eyes. Have you considered what you’d do if you did?

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Deliverance and the Lure

Holly Starley
·
May 4, 2025
Deliverance and the Lure

Hello, all! Welcome, new subscribers. I’m over the moon you’re all here, that we’re all rolling together. Today, I have a triptych—a story, a something special, and an announcement I’ve been dying to tell you about.

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Answers

Holly Starley
·
March 2, 2025
Answers

Hellooooo! Welcome to the Rolling Desk, new subscribers. I’m thrilled you’re joining us. Here for tales from the road by way of my nomadic life, stories of strangers’ kindnesses, poetic waxing on life with a chronic illness, and a fantastic community in the comments section? You’ve come to the right place! Longtime subscribers, you’re my joy, my delight, my dear friends.

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5 o'Clock Somewhere by Narina Exelby

Holly Starley
·
January 29, 2025
5 o'Clock Somewhere by Narina Exelby

Hi there, my friends! Welcome new subscribers. I’m so glad you’re here. You’ve come to a spot with a wonderful community, so feel free to jump in the comments and say hi.

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Go Into the Forest and Come Out Completely Different

Holly Starley
·
January 19, 2025
Go Into the Forest and Come Out Completely Different

“You were annoyed you had a heart attack?” (Can you hear the incredulity in my voice?)

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I Want to Sing You a Song of Joy

Holly Starley
·
December 4, 2024
I Want to Sing You a Song of Joy

I’ve been thinking a lot about purpose lately—why I write, what I hope to become in this one brief life I have. So when I got wind of a planned action by Julia Serano for people to raise our collective voices today—to say as one we see the current and pending attack on trans rights, and by extension, LGBTQ+ rights (and by extension human rights, no?), and it is not OK—I wanted to join the chorus. (

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Poems to Carry in the Blood

Holly Starley
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October 25, 2024
Poems to Carry in the Blood

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Eleanor Anstruther's "In Judgement of Others"

Holly Starley and Eleanor Anstruther
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September 15, 2024
Eleanor Anstruther's "In Judgement of Others"

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What I Think of After

Holly Starley
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August 25, 2024
What I Think of After

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Row Like a Mother

Holly Starley
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June 9, 2024
Row Like a Mother

“It’s like the Iditarod on a boat with the chance of drowning, being run down by a freighter, or being eaten by a grizzly bear.”

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Home is a Portal to the World

Holly Starley and Rona Maynard
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May 25, 2024
Home is a Portal to the World

Rona Maynard’s writing first caught my attention when Substack was but an itch in my fingertips. Poking around the platform, I stumbled onto a guest post she’d written for Jane Ratcliffe’s Beyond, “I’m Nobody.” I knew immediately I wanted to read anything this woman had to write. So, I followed her on Facebook, enjoyed her posts there, put her on a list of writers to look up more about, and was thrilled when she launched

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Xavier Gadfly & Jessica Jane

Holly Starley and Mr. Troy Ford
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March 23, 2024
Xavier Gadfly & Jessica Jane

Yesterday, I posted part I of my exchange with Mr. Troy Ford, who you can (and must) find at Ford Knows. What a delight to receive your feedback. We’re excited to share part II today. And I have only the tiniest bit of regret that I didn’t suggest calling this exchange “A Spy for a Spy.” Plus, scroll to the bottom for a follow-up audio chat where we discuss other fantastic serials on Substack.

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A Lamb for a Backpack

Holly Starley and Mr. Troy Ford
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March 22, 2024
A Lamb for a Backpack

I came to the writing of Mr. Troy Ford of Substack’s own fabulous Ford Knows via Lamb, a work of LGBTQ+ serial fiction. The first installment “We Regret to Inform You,” dropped Nov 17, 2023, and I was hooked. The writing is fantastic. Though the title character’s absence is key, we “meet” Lamb—complex and compelling and someone I long to protect—right away: “The shock implosion of the air in my lungs strangled my cry to a whisper. ‘Lamb.’”

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Growing Sagebrush in Prison

Holly Starley
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February 24, 2024
Growing Sagebrush in Prison

On the fourth Saturday, I like to make introductions here. Today, I bring you Sagebrush in Prisons Project and Stacy Moore, the woman behind the unlikely pairing. Quadrupling would be more accurate.

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Doors That Lead to Other Rooms

Holly Starley
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January 28, 2024
Doors That Lead to Other Rooms

Yesterday, I posted part I of my exchange with Ramona Grigg, who you can (and should) find at Constant Commoner or Writer Everlasting. What a delight to receive your feedback. I’m excited to share part II today.

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Two Cabins in Two Woods

Holly Starley
·
January 27, 2024
Two Cabins in Two Woods

When I read that long-time columnist, essayist, and blogger Ramona Grigg was wintering in a cabin in the woods this year, I knew I had to talk to her about it. As many of you know, I, too, have settled on a woodsy cabin this season.

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A Filter of Amber

Holly Starley
·
December 29, 2023
A Filter of Amber

“Same Walk, Different Shoes” is a community writing project that Ben Wakeman organized as a practical exercise in empathy. The premise is simple. A group of writers anonymously contribute a personal story of an experience that changed their life. Each participating writer is randomly assigned one of these story prompts to turn into a short story. The story you are about to read is one from this collection. You can find

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Leather for Rubber

Holly Starley
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December 23, 2023
Leather for Rubber

Walking the Way has been on my (extensive) “someday” list ever since I learned of the Camino de Santiago in 2013 (when I edited The De-Caff Camino, a funny, tender account of the pilgrimage, in this case, by bike). So, I’m delighted to have found a friend (who also happens to be a witty, gifted writer) who can guide me. Megan Okkerse walked Spain’s Camino de Santiago in fall 2022 and writes about it and a whole lot more in the laugh-out-loud, warm, moving

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The Intimacy of Sound

Holly Starley
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December 9, 2023
The Intimacy of Sound

Come in, close. Listen.

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Luis Remembers (and the Recovery of My Own Black Box)

Holly Starley
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September 16, 2023
Luis Remembers (and the Recovery of My Own Black Box)

Luis Remembers.

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