Collaborations, interviews, and curations

You’ll find a host of amazing people here: Interviews and a series of co-interviews with writers and roamers and people working to make the world they want to see. Features. A series by both me and guest authors on the kindness of strangers. Curated lists of posts and writers not to miss.
One Woman's Slow Shedding
When we spotted a six-foot black snack beneath our couch, my then husband and I had been married for maybe three years.
Poppies at Dawn with Love
This post kicks off a series called “Kicking Up Beauty,” inspired by two exchanges, the first between us two authors here and the second I’ll call “the gifts of the Davids.” The sealing of a friendship between authors David E. Perry and David Knowles
One Woman's Gaping Maw
Have you ever longed to see a bear in the wild? That ambling gait. The sturdy, soft shape of powerful shoulders. Those pools for eyes. Have you considered what you’d do if you did?
Deliverance and the Lure
Hello, all! Welcome, new subscribers. I’m over the moon you’re all here, that we’re all rolling together. Today, I have a triptych—a story, a something special, and an announcement I’ve been dying to tell you about.
Answers
Hellooooo! Welcome to the Rolling Desk, new subscribers. I’m thrilled you’re joining us. Here for tales from the road by way of my nomadic life, stories of strangers’ kindnesses, poetic waxing on life with a chronic illness, and a fantastic community in the comments section? You’ve come to the right place! Longtime subscribers, you’re my joy, my delight, my dear friends.
5 o'Clock Somewhere by Narina Exelby
Hi there, my friends! Welcome new subscribers. I’m so glad you’re here. You’ve come to a spot with a wonderful community, so feel free to jump in the comments and say hi.
I Want to Sing You a Song of Joy
I’ve been thinking a lot about purpose lately—why I write, what I hope to become in this one brief life I have. So when I got wind of a planned action by Julia Serano for people to raise our collective voices today—to say as one we see the current and pending attack on trans rights, and by extension, LGBTQ+ rights (and by extension human rights, no?), and it is not OK—I wanted to join the chorus. (
Row Like a Mother
“It’s like the Iditarod on a boat with the chance of drowning, being run down by a freighter, or being eaten by a grizzly bear.”
Home is a Portal to the World
Rona Maynard’s writing first caught my attention when Substack was but an itch in my fingertips. Poking around the platform, I stumbled onto a guest post she’d written for Jane Ratcliffe’s Beyond, “I’m Nobody.” I knew immediately I wanted to read anything this woman had to write. So, I followed her on Facebook, enjoyed her posts there, put her on a list of writers to look up more about, and was thrilled when she launched
Xavier Gadfly & Jessica Jane
Yesterday, I posted part I of my exchange with Mr. Troy Ford, who you can (and must) find at Ford Knows. What a delight to receive your feedback. We’re excited to share part II today. And I have only the tiniest bit of regret that I didn’t suggest calling this exchange “A Spy for a Spy.” Plus, scroll to the bottom for a follow-up audio chat where we discuss other fantastic serials on Substack.
A Lamb for a Backpack
I came to the writing of Mr. Troy Ford of Substack’s own fabulous Ford Knows via Lamb, a work of LGBTQ+ serial fiction. The first installment “We Regret to Inform You,” dropped Nov 17, 2023, and I was hooked. The writing is fantastic. Though the title character’s absence is key, we “meet” Lamb—complex and compelling and someone I long to protect—right away: “The shock implosion of the air in my lungs strangled my cry to a whisper. ‘Lamb.’”
Growing Sagebrush in Prison
On the fourth Saturday, I like to make introductions here. Today, I bring you Sagebrush in Prisons Project and Stacy Moore, the woman behind the unlikely pairing. Quadrupling would be more accurate.
Doors That Lead to Other Rooms
Yesterday, I posted part I of my exchange with Ramona Grigg, who you can (and should) find at Constant Commoner or Writer Everlasting. What a delight to receive your feedback. I’m excited to share part II today.
Two Cabins in Two Woods
When I read that long-time columnist, essayist, and blogger Ramona Grigg was wintering in a cabin in the woods this year, I knew I had to talk to her about it. As many of you know, I, too, have settled on a woodsy cabin this season.
A Filter of Amber
“Same Walk, Different Shoes” is a community writing project that Ben Wakeman organized as a practical exercise in empathy. The premise is simple. A group of writers anonymously contribute a personal story of an experience that changed their life. Each participating writer is randomly assigned one of these story prompts to turn into a short story. The story you are about to read is one from this collection. You can find
Leather for Rubber
Walking the Way has been on my (extensive) “someday” list ever since I learned of the Camino de Santiago in 2013 (when I edited The De-Caff Camino, a funny, tender account of the pilgrimage, in this case, by bike). So, I’m delighted to have found a friend (who also happens to be a witty, gifted writer) who can guide me. Megan Okkerse walked Spain’s Camino de Santiago in fall 2022 and writes about it and a whole lot more in the laugh-out-loud, warm, moving