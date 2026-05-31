Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
1d

Sun, Oak, Redwoods, vines…

happy Cow, gold trade, haikus!

California roll?

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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
2d

"vines curl, redwoods guard"

May they guard you well dear Holly ♥️

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