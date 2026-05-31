light flashes alarm

again, again, and again

sun winks cornflower

van lazes near oak

ambling in curing grasses

cow lulls, flicks tail, blinks

weaving felled by gold

trade dulled reach of seven tongues

vines curl, redwoods guard

Truly, you wouldn’t believe how much your engagement helps!! ♥️♽

A slight change for the comments: Based on these clues, where do you think I am? And why? Hint: I’m in a town I thought I’d spend one brief night in Wednesday. Or as I say in my

, go rogue! I’d love to hear anything you’d love to share.