Clues
Glimpses from the 2026 road, 4
light flashes alarm
again, again, and again
sun winks cornflower
van lazes near oak
ambling in curing grasses
cow lulls, flicks tail, blinks
weaving felled by gold
trade dulled reach of seven tongues
vines curl, redwoods guard
Thank you for being here!! Thanks for being part of my reason for deep observation and deepening craft.
♥️♽ Please help more people find this work (and help impress the agent) by hitting the heart or restack buttons or sharing in the comments. Truly, you wouldn’t believe how much your engagement helps!! ♥️♽
A slight change for the comments: Based on these clues, where do you think I am? And why? Hint: I’m in a town I thought I’d spend one brief night in Wednesday. Or as I say in my write-in sessions, go rogue! I’d love to hear anything you’d love to share.
PS. For reasons you’ll both understand, I dedicate this week’s post to Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne and Paul Corman-Roberts.
And please—
come roll with this desk / where the living room’s the world / oh, to be wild, free
Sun, Oak, Redwoods, vines…
happy Cow, gold trade, haikus!
California roll?
"vines curl, redwoods guard"
May they guard you well dear Holly ♥️