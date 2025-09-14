Hi there.

I’m glad you’re here. Delighted. Honored. Buoyed. Truly.

The Rolling Desk is taking a brief hiatus from new stuff (paid subscriptions paused for a few weeks). The past few months have been like tumbling down a hill that keeps on going. I’m hoping one of the next footholds gives me the space to finish some new projects I’ve started and can’t wait to share with you. So it seems a lovely time to map out, for all those who’ve recently jumped on board (thank you and welcome, new subscribers!!) the various roads this desk rolls along.

Today’s highlights from the archives come from a relatively new path for me. In November 2023, my body stopped whispering and opened a gaping maw to let forth a song of agony. Oh, I said, unable to do anything but be. To do anything but witness the power of pain. She, goddess, enraged. Nothing able to touch her.

And as I watched, she cleared out all but what was essential. Aw, I said, unable to do anything but learn.

It wasn’t until April that I published anything but a few cryptic pieces on what was going on with me. Though I wrote during those months—prolifically (the essential)—I didn’t write much about the unexplained pain or the trying to be seen by a doctor and then to determine what specialist to be referred to. In April, I received a diagnosis. After hesitation (some misguided value placed on suffering in silence), I shared it in a post called “To the Pain,” along with three poems. Here’s an excerpt from one of the poems:

Maybe my favorite from the collection on this path appeared on the Desk last August. It begins:

Wind chimes chime. A neighbor dog bays. A seabird joins in. I sleep with the window wide open. I want the outside in. I want the air, heavy and wet, a mugginess atypical this far north. I want the hound and the gull and the underground stirrings only owls can hear—the voles chewing earth loose, pulling chunks away with their forefeet, kicking what they’ve excavated behind them, pressing what remains into intricate tunnel chains. “You’re right. It’s not the best tool for the job. It’s just the only tool we have.” Lying here, I gnaw at these words from my rheumatologist.

And here’s an excerpt from the most read piece of the body tales:

Back when spring seduced long, thin hairs from salmonberry flowers, I got all Buddha-eyed and accepted pain. Or I said I did. Only part of me was trained on the shore. Which was fall, when I’d lie, burning with sun and strength, on the hard dirt, illness managed, next adventure cued. The pain coming back now is not what broke my heart. No. The pain’s the base of the scale. Me and it and the bird with talons like razors and the cow/bear and the man with the boat who didn’t need to rescue me because I am woman, and I row (and because the wind that day was a breeze) and the sea on Ruby’s bed in a garden—we’re all what is. We’re support structure and beams and pans.

Want more? You can browse the body tales collection here .

And if you want to see me in conversation with the brilliantly talented writer and writing whisperer (this woman reads deeply and honors the work of those lucky enough to be read by her) Kimberly Warner , whose multidisciplinary work on living “ unfixed ” holds space for “the messy, mysterious, and miraculous ways we live, heal, and belong—especially when nothing gets tied up with a bow”—check out Holly’s inner and outer freedom .

The Rolling Desk will resume publishing new pieces from this path and more soon!

