Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
18hEdited

Holly, there’s something so raw and clawing and immediate when you write from this pain. I mean, all your writing captivates, but I recognize something here and it stops my heart. It’s like pain opens up a portal momentarily, to reveal truth in its bloodiest form, and then quickly closes shut when the pain retreats. We resist and curse it when it’s here, but look back in hindsight and wonder, Where did all that beauty come from?” Surely not from the pain? But then as you so astutely observe, when your “body stopped whispering and opened a gaping maw to let forth a song of agony. Oh, I said, unable to do anything but be. To do anything but witness the power of pain” you were pulled into direct experience with life. And isn’t it weird that in that direct experiencing, even in its agony, something wildly transcendent is born?

So glad you reshared our conversation in this post. That was such a special hour with you. I cherish it. Sending you peace in the storm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1d

Holly, thanks for these curated pieces. I love revisiting your work. Sending love. May you be held in care by skilled, compassionate hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly Starley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture