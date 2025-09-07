Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Paul Corman-Roberts
9h

How much to rent out the horse trailer in the illustration?

Kim.
4h

It’s been a topsy-turvy week — but then, isn’t that the rhythm of this human earth school? Filming in the country: breath visible in the mornings, mud underfoot, long days bookended by thermos tea. Then a mad dash back to the city, swept into the MCG with 90,000 others to barrack for my Geelong boys (a win!). Then back again, slower this time, to honour a dear friend with sponge cake & memory beneath the trees.

Now I’m back in the postage stamp. The currawongs outside are flinging themselves into the wind — I’m packing again, hoping to borrow their dark-feathered courage for my flight soonest.

Editing, for me, is river-work. Cold, alive, clarifying.

It’s a joy to read you, Holly. I do so love being here.

2 more comments...

