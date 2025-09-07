The spot where Vivian the van and I are currently parked up.

Hi there. I don’t know about you, but for me, I can’t believe another week’s gone by. It seems, rather, at once like a day and a month since we last met here. Cleavers both private and public have left my heart tender. But here (see photo above) is the spot to which Vivian the van and I have rolled. See that pewter line about two-thirds below the peak to the right? It’s a doozy of a road, steep, drop severe, largely without guardrail. Vivian groaned a bit climbing the side you can’t see. But landing beneath towering ranges I roamed in youth and skies like Greek gods, among wild flowers and loved ones I don’t get to throw my arms around often enough is worth the effort.

Listen, I’m glad you’re here—both you who are new and you who’ve rolled with this desk for the past two years and change. I mentioned last week the desk is taking a brief hiatus (paid subscriptions paused) for a few weeks. I’ll share some favorites in the archives, in the meantime.

Today's highlights come from before last week's "Timeline." It's writing mined from a past before vanlife, before the autoimmune diagnosis, from different types of nomadism and slo-madism.

For Me to Write Is

Before we get into it, I’m compelled to say a word on writing in general and on memoir / personal writing in specific—with an emphasis on “for me.”

For me, to write is to connect with readers. I write for you. I want to entertain you, to surprise you, to ignite something in you.

To write is to converse with the body of writing that’s come before, across a vast span of geography and time, and with the body of contemporaneous writing. To write is to grapple with current and historical contexts of language, with dichotomy and paradox, with the intricacies of craft and how each element can best be employed to create meaning and beauty. To write is to follow your curiosity, to observe and research and learn. To write is to dance, to play, to make music with words. To write is to read ravenously.

For me, to write from life (memoir and personal creative nonfiction) for publication here and elsewhere is to create the narrator version of me (yes, pretty close to the real me), who explores what a past version of me (the character) made of the world around her, to examine what confronted or enraged or delighted her and how she responded, and to turn that personal truth into art. All of the above applies. So if there’s vulnerability, it’s in the sharing of the craft, not what happened.

And to write anything is to rewrite, again and again and again.

All of this is my why for teaching self-editing and 1:1 work with authors. A lot of people hear “editing” and think, Grammar. Blah. That couldn’t be further from the truth. To borrow once more, this time from a damn fine editor, Julie Riddle (craft essay editor for Brevity and creative nonfiction editor for Rock & Sling), editing is about ensuring every line brings out the “music and meaning” of the piece and that the two work in concert.

OK, back to essays and short nonfiction stories from early nomadic days. First up, a piece that hails from the brief months I spent traveling by backpack through Ecuador.

“Lucky” “Do you ever have to use your” (a pause to glance at my small frame) “wit to, you know, get away?” … I’m going to tell you right now there’s a part of the Baños story I usually leave out in the telling. I’m not going to leave it out now. Do you get that I’m protecting you? By the stuff I leave out, I mean. The Montañita story I just don’t tell. Period. Not often. But I will now. I get now that it’s the taking, taking, taking that actually gets protected in the not telling.

“Lucky” was also published in The Memoirist. And the second link here will take you to an audio version of the piece read beautifully by author, journalist, writing instructor and my colleague and friend Marya Version.

Next, an excerpt from a chapter of Walking the East Coast, which chronicles a seven-month trek along the US East Coast by bus and train.

“Of Ants and Bears” “Her head”—Jill made a wide oh with her arms—“fit like this.” She breathed as if to fill her nostrils with the musk of fur and sighed like a purr. Jill was small, in that floaty way of some girls in the liminal space before womanhood who you expect had had to sort of let go at some point and just get blown around to avoid being broken but had still come down gentle. … Anyway, I liked picturing her cradling the limp head of a five hundred-pound black bear. I imagined her leaning in, lips against fur, whispering something like, “There, there, Mama. I got you.” While the rangers drew blood from the fifty-pound cub lying beside them and then from the sow in Jill’s arms, combed each for ticks, clipped ear tags in place, she’d coo.

You can read the first seven chapters here.

And going backward, here’s an excerpt from a story inspired by even earlier days of wandering.

“Broke and Toasting Near Las Vegas” It’s just me, little smoky gasps from beneath a raised hood, and two $1 bills in my pocket. Lime streaks are drying fast on the windshield of T’s popsicle purple CRX. I’m not sure how many miles I’ve come since waking this morning in the driver’s seat to a signpost that was just out of sight when I stopped on the side of the road last night: Prison. “Do not pull over.” The sky drapes itself across flat brown land and asphalt, wooing sparkles from microscopic remnants of shattered glass. “What now?” I raise my head to a glare that is, as always, reticent.

