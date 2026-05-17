You shower under sky gone milk. Shapeshifting devil! (You talk to sky now. )

Because you were fragmented, for years, you’re here.

Because you were a teen alone, you gave her up. And cracked.

Because she became a teen, she came back. With lacquer.

Because of abandonment, she slumped into your arms.

Because you held her, she felt free to fly. Split again, you thought.

Watch this. (Sky talks back.) Gold and pewter meld. You lather. Rinse.

Coyotes yap. You slip into boots. Gallop naked. Howl. Let starlight shine through slits.

This piece was originally published in Tadpole Press Literary Magazine as a winner of Tadpole’s November 2025 100-Word Story Contest. The contest, held twice a year, is a lot of fun. And Tadpole is lovely to work with. Check out this interview with Tadpole founder Amber Byer over on Compassiviste.

And more love than I can put into words to the she of this 100-word love poem.

Side note: For anyone interested, I’m going to be running a fun bootcamp with Caravan Writers Collective soon. In Self-Edit Like a Pro , I share all my favorite tools and strategies I used during a 20-year editing career for shaping your work through drafts and getting it publication-ready. It’ll be held late June or early July. And it’ll be scheduled to suit the availability of those who’ve reserved a spot.

Because you’re here , I’m offering a 25% discount! Click here to reserve a spot with a 25% discount and help determine which weekend the bootcamp will be held. (You won’t pay until it’s been scheduled.)

Thank you for being here!!

A special thank you to my latest paid subscribers and all those who support or have supported this Desk financially as I head out on a long journey and my eyes go cartoon 👀 when I come to the (nearly $8/gallon!!!) diesel pumps.

♥️♽ Please help more people find this work by hitting the heart or restack buttons. Truly, it helps A TON!! ♥️♽

Please share: What unexpected things have happened in your life because of long ago decisions or recent decisions or gorgeous skies?

And please—