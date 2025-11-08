Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Holly Starley's Rolling Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
1d

お疲れ様 (otsukaresama) is a daily but also magical phrase in Japan. It is normally used in the sense of "Thank you for your hard word" but literally means "tired" or "you are tired". I think both senses apply here. お疲れ様 Holly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
1d

I see the affinities with Kimberly's series, yet this lovely post is its own creature (a salmon, of course). See you at the estuary. After pausing paid subscriptions myself recently, maybe I can head off a shock: Stripe records every pause as a cancellation. The upside: every unpause is a subscription.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly Starley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture