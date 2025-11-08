Other names for this purple owl’s head clover include escobita, dwarf-owl clover, and fleshy owl’s clover.

Perhaps my post today is a tribute to it. Only I’m telling myself. I know I don’t need to convince you. You’re too wise, too kind, too generous.

Something heavy has been lying, curled in a fetal position, on my chest of late. Yes, it’s that. All the things making us go, Is this real? No but really. We’re in some shared nightmare, right? Crossed over to some timeline marked “take this”? Any chance we can wake up? Choose a new timeline?

But it’s something else too. Something personal. Something nudging: IT’S TIME.

For what? I don’t ask. I’m tired. These past couple of years have been a lot. I’m not up for the struggle. I have a deadline to hit. A class to prepare. A client to meet. A post to write. I already know for what.

IT’S TIME.

Sure. No problem. I’ll just switch up everything. I’ll just take back the reins. I’ll just reiterate, again. I’ll just fix what ain’t broke—not exactly. Not yet. Can’t I just sleep?

*

Recently, I climbed a pine-lined road in my big white van. Slowly, I descended the other side, curvy like a salmon thrashing upstream. Me and Vivian and that forest road were just finishing our daily rotation away from the sun, so it sat not above but facing me, just to my left, peeking like dancing fairy lights through thick boughs and, now and again, pouring through openings to take my sight. I’d press on, trusting the road would remain as I’d last seen it.

Did you know salmon find their way from ocean to estuary of their birth by sensing and orienting themselves according to the earth’s magnetic field? Do you think the smell map in their mind fills their sinews with knowledge of what’s coming? The bears and hawks and 12-foot leaps up roaring waterfalls. The days on end without nourishment. The constant flex of muscle. As they press toward the river they’ll climb backward, they change, jaws hooking, sharp teeth forming, new shape, new metabolism responding to the drop in salinity, preparing for what is about to, what, in the end, must come.

After a moment, the trees would thicken, swallowing light. The road would come back to view, charcoal and marble. And I’d find myself still on it, still ready for the next turn.

Every once in a while, a ray would stream like a beam from a cathedral window, spraying a patch of undergrowth ambered by autumn’s chill or a splash of golden larch with hallowed light. I cracked the windows to the cold-fingered caress of fresh air, to let it brighten my cheeks and nose and fill my chest with reminders of who I am.

*

OK, I say. It’s time.

I will dearly miss meeting you here weekly. AND I’ll be back soon and excited to share what the bends in the road I’m taking have opened up to me, where they’ve landed me.

Thank you for being here . Connecting with you is like forging a new path, like bending instead of breaking.

